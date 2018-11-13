NFL Week 11 Picks: Predicting the Winner and Score for All Upcoming Matchups

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Week 11 should produce some of the best football we've seen during the NFL season.

The Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs headline the slate with their Monday night clash in Mexico City, but you won't have to wait until the final game of the week for quality on the gridiron.

The Week 11 opener between Green Bay and Seattle carries playoff implications in the NFC, as does the Sunday afternoon clash between Dallas and Atlanta.

Cincinnati, Baltimore, Tennessee and Indianapolis all need wins in their respective head-to-head clashes to gain an advantage in the AFC wild-card race.

And then there's the Sunday night showdown of NFC North rivals that could either see Chicago create separation at the top of the division or allow Minnesota to challenge in a heated title race down the stretch.

Week 11 Score Predictions

Los Angeles Rams 34, Kansas City 31

The meeting between the Rams and Chiefs has been billed as a Super Bowl preview for over a month.

The buildup to the clash of one-loss teams will mostly put the offensive units into the spotlight, with Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Rams running back Todd Gurley topping the marquee.

Mahomes is the NFL's leading passer with 3,150 yards in his first full season as a starter, while Gurley has again established himself as a MVP candidate with a league-leading 988 rushing yards.

While the Chiefs player will receive the most attention of the two quarterbacks, Jared Goff deserves praise for the season he's put together, as he has 16 fewer passing yards than Mahomes.

The biggest difference-maker on offense could be Tyreek Hill, who will attempt to use his speed to break away from the Rams secondary for momentum-shifting plays.

However, the Rams duo of Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods can't be overlooked, as they form the best receiving duo in the league.

Cooks and Woods are sixth and eighth, respectively, in receiving yards, and the only other pair of teammates to be ranked in the top 10 are Hill and Travis Kelce, who are fifth and 10th, respectively.

While big plays on offense will have a major role in determining the victor, the play of each defense could be the X-factor.

Statistically, the Rams have a better defense than the Chiefs, as the first-place team in the NFC ranks 23rd in total defense compared to Kansas City's second-to-last unit.

The Rams concede 53 fewer passing yards per game than the Chiefs, but Kansas City has a better run defense based on yards conceded per contest, but only by the slimmest of margins.

There's also little difference in scoring defense, as the Rams give up 23.1 points per game and the Chiefs concede 24 points per game.

Against two of the best offenses in football, one of the two defensive units needs to come up with a key stop in the second half.

We're putting our faith in the Rams and their interior linemen, Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh, to do that, as they get enough pressure on Mahomes on two second-half drives to allow Goff and Co. to create separation on the scoreboard.

Chicago 24, Minnesota 13

Defense will be the main reason why the Bears stay on top of the NFC North with a win over the Vikings.

The Bears are tied for the fourth-best scoring defense in the NFL, as they have conceded 19.4 points per game and held opponents to under 20 points in five of their six victories.

Chicago's front seven will make it impossible for Minnesota to develop a running game, which is something it struggles with in the first place.

With the Bears focused on stopping the Vikings through the air, they will find a way to contain Adam Thielen.

Minnesota's top wide receiver will haul in close to 100 receiving yards, but he'll record that number sporadically.

Stops by the Chicago defense will set Mitchell Trubisky up with good field position, which will allow the Bears to march down the field into the end zone.

While Trubisky will continue to link up with Tarik Cohen, Allen Robinson and Taylor Gabriel through the air, the X-factor for the Bears will be Trey Burton, who picks up his second 100-yard receiving performance in a Bears uniform.

The win will keep Chicago on top of the division and force the Vikings to scrap for one of the two NFC wild-card positions.

Other Score Predictions

Seattle 21, Green Bay 17

Atlanta 38, Dallas 10

Carolina 24, Detroit 23

Indianapolis 17, Tennessee 16

Tampa Bay 21, New York Giants 9

Houston 24, Washington 16

Pittsburgh 31, Jacksonville 23

Baltimore 21, Cincinnati 12

Arizona 17, Oakland 14

Los Angeles Chargers 41, Denver 21

New Orleans 49, Philadelphia 17

