Report: NFL Plans on Chiefs vs. Rams Staying in Mexico City Despite Field Issues

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams are scheduled to play what could be the game of the NFL season next Monday at Mexico City's Estadio Azteca, but the playing surface of the field is reportedly a concern.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, the league is "determined" to play the game in Mexico City "despite significant concerns about the poor playing surface." While Schefter cited one source who thinks the game will be played as scheduled, another believes moving the game to Los Angeles is still a possibility.

"We are working closely with the field manager at Azteca Stadium and others to ensure that we have an NFL quality surface for our game, and we are looking forward to kicking off in Mexico City on Monday night," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said.

