Report: NFL Plans on Chiefs vs. Rams Staying in Mexico City Despite Field Issues

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 13, 2018

En esta foto de archivo del 2 de octubre de 2005, se observa un espectáculo con la bandera mexicana antes de un partido de la NFL entre los Cardinals de Arizona y 49ers de San Francisco en la Ciudad de México. La NFL regresa al estadio Azteca 11 años después para el partido del lunes, 21 de noviembre de 2016, entre los Texans y Raiders. (AP Photo/Marco Ugargte, File)
MARCO UGARTE/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams are scheduled to play what could be the game of the NFL season next Monday at Mexico City's Estadio Azteca, but the playing surface of the field is reportedly a concern.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, the league is "determined" to play the game in Mexico City "despite significant concerns about the poor playing surface." While Schefter cited one source who thinks the game will be played as scheduled, another believes moving the game to Los Angeles is still a possibility.

"We are working closely with the field manager at Azteca Stadium and others to ensure that we have an NFL quality surface for our game, and we are looking forward to kicking off in Mexico City on Monday night," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said.

         

