Stepdad of Patrick Mahomes' Girlfriend Dies While Attending Cardinals vs. Chiefs

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 12, 2018

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 11: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs drops back to pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half on November 11, 2018 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images)
Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

The stepfather of Patrick Mahomes' girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, died Sunday during the Kansas City Chiefs' 26-14 win over the Arizona Cardinals

Matthews announced in an Instagram post her stepfather passed out at Arrowhead Stadium and died after being transported to a local hospital (h/t Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star):

Mahomes played in the victory, throwing for 249 yards and two touchdowns.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Related

    Win $100 of B/R Swag Below 💰👇

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Win $100 of B/R Swag Below 💰👇

    Google Docs
    via Google Docs

    Mahomes Skips Postgame Due to Family Emergency

    Kansas City Chiefs logo
    Kansas City Chiefs

    Mahomes Skips Postgame Due to Family Emergency

    John Breech
    via CBSSports.com

    Mark Davis Accepts Blame for 1–8 Start

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Mark Davis Accepts Blame for 1–8 Start

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Sean Payton Broke the Fire Alarm 😄

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Sean Payton Broke the Fire Alarm 😄

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report