Stepdad of Patrick Mahomes' Girlfriend Dies While Attending Cardinals vs. Chiefs

The stepfather of Patrick Mahomes' girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, died Sunday during the Kansas City Chiefs' 26-14 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Matthews announced in an Instagram post her stepfather passed out at Arrowhead Stadium and died after being transported to a local hospital (h/t Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star):

Mahomes played in the victory, throwing for 249 yards and two touchdowns.

