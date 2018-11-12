Stepdad of Patrick Mahomes' Girlfriend Dies While Attending Cardinals vs. Chiefs

Stepdad of Patrick Mahomes' Girlfriend Dies While Attending Cardinals vs. ChiefsNovember 12, 2018
Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images
The stepfather of Patrick Mahomes' girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, died Sunday during the Kansas City Chiefs' 26-14 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Matthews announced in an Instagram post her stepfather passed out at Arrowhead Stadium and died after being transported to a local hospital (h/t Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star):
Brooke Pryor @bepryor
Patrick Mahomes’ girlfriend Brittany Matthews posted on Instagram that her stepfather passed away at the Chiefs game today Has to be heartbreaking for the family https://t.co/CmVhaZ9s4F
Mahomes played in the victory, throwing for 249 yards and two touchdowns.
