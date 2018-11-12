Julio Jones, Drew Brees and NFL Stars That Shattered Records in Week 10 Action

Week 10 of the 2018-19 NFL season was a historic one for many players. Drew Brees continued to climb all-time quarterback leaderboards, Julio Jones became the fastest to 10,000 receiving yards and more. Watch the video above to see all the statistics and records achieved by NFL stars in Week 10.

   

