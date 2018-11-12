6-Year-Old High-Flyer Stole the Show at China's Indoor Skydiving Championships

Six-year-old Xiao Yiming stole the show at China's first Indoor Skydiving Championships. Yiming earned bronze medals in the youth freestyle and doubles events at the 2018 China Open. Watch the video above for more about this unique, high-flying sport.

