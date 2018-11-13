1 Impact Move Each MLB Team Could Make This Offseason

1 of 6

Baltimore Orioles: Re-sign Adam Jones

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones is an impending free agent on the downside of his career. Yet, it's possible the O's could re-sign him.

To be clear, this would be a foolish move for an Orioles team coming off a 115-loss season. But Jones clearly has loyalty to Baltimore after nixing a trade to the more competitive Philadelphia Phillies at the 2018 non-waiver trade deadline.

The Orioles don't have many tradable assets, nor are they likely to ink any notable free agents as they initiate a painful, overdue rebuild. But re-upping Jones for nostalgia's sake isn't out of the question.

Boston Red Sox: Sign Japanese hurler Yusei Kikuchi

He doesn't bring the same fanfare as Shohei Ohtani did last winter, but 27-year-old Japanese left-hander Yusei Kikuchi has posted a 2.81 ERA in eight seasons with the Japan Pacific League.

Executive Dave Dombrowski said the Boston Red Sox "have a pulse" for Kikuchi, who's expected to be posted soon, per WEEI.com's Rob Bradford.

The Sox's top priority might be making a decision on closer Craig Kimbrel, but Kikuchi is a name to watch in connection with Boston.

New York Yankees: Sign Patrick Corbin

The New York Yankees need starting pitching. They're active on the trade front and sniffing after guys such as the Cleveland Indians' Corey Kluber, according to Fancred Sports' Jon Heyman.

A trade or two is a distinct possibility, but the Yankees are also the most obvious suitors for left-hander Patrick Corbin.

Corbin posted a 3.15 ERA with 246 strikeouts in 200 innings for the Arizona Diamondbacks. It was a career year for the 29-year-old, and it should grab New York's attention.

Tampa Bay Rays: Sign Yasmani Grandal

The Tampa Bay Rays won 90 games in 2018 despite selling at the trade deadline. They're in a tough division with the Yankees and Red Sox in an arms race, but they're also a sneaky contender.

They don't have the budget to acquire any top-shelf free agents and won't deplete their farm system in a seismic trade.

They could use an upgrade at catcher, however. A reunion with Wilson Ramos is possible, but the Rays might be better off pursuing Yasmani Grandal, who posted an .815 OPS with 24 home runs for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Toronto Blue Jays: Trade Kevin Pillar

Like the Orioles, the Toronto Blue Jays should be headed for a rebuild. Also like the Orioles, they aren't loaded with tradable assets.

That said, they could fetch something for outfielder Kevin Pillar, a still-competent defensive center fielder who hit 15 home runs and stole 14 bases in 2018.

The Jays can't expect a king's ransom, but Pillar would likely improve a contender and net Toronto some solid controllable talent.