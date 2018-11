Simms in 60: Steelers' Mike Tomlin Is Most Disrespected Head Coach in NFL

Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2 Luck Recommends His Favorite Reads in Virtual Book Club Shaquem Griffin Starting for Seahawks in Week 1 Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? The Best Moments from NFL Training Camps Who Had the Best Camp Entrance This Year? 🚁 Celebrate Your Favorite SB Snack on National Chicken Wing Day From Working Odd Jobs to the NFL Kamara Is Taking on All Comers in Paintball There's No Offseason for NFL Workout Warriors Norman Goes on Shopping Spree for Detained Families Hue Jackson 'Cleansed' Cleveland with Lake Erie Plunge 'Last Chance U 'Star Getting His NFL Shot Right Arrow Icon

There was plenty of "hot seat" chatter about Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin during the team's early-season struggles.

Bleacher Report lead NFL analyst Chris Simms wonders why there hasn't been an equal amount of praise for Tomlin during the team's five-game win streak.

Watch the video above to see why Simms believes Tomlin is being disrespected.

