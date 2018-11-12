NHL, Attorneys for Retirees Reach Tentative Settlement in Concussion Lawsuit

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 12, 2018

FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2018, file photo, National Hockey League commissioner Gary Bettman speaks during a news conference in New York. The NHL and lawyers for retired players say a tentative settlement has been reached in a concussion lawsuit brought against the league. The league and players’ lawyers on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, announced a tentative non-class settlement had been reached in the consolidated case after months of court-ordered mediation. The lawsuit involved more than1 00 former players who accused the NHL of failing to better prevent head trauma or warn players of such risks while promoting violent play that led to their injuries. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The NHL reached a settlement with over 100 retired players who were suing the league for "failing to better prevent head trauma or warn players of such risks while promoting violent play that led to their injuries," per ESPN.com, though the NHL did not acknowledge any liability in the settlement. 

Alex Prewitt of SI.com revealed more details on the settlement: 

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    NHL Reaches Settlement in Concussion Lawsuit

    NHL logo
    NHL

    NHL Reaches Settlement in Concussion Lawsuit

    Pro Hockey Rumors
    via Pro Hockey Rumors

    Defining Gary Bettman

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Defining Gary Bettman

    TSN
    via TSN

    Top Defenseman Hedman Returns to Tampa Lineup

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Top Defenseman Hedman Returns to Tampa Lineup

    TSN
    via TSN

    Bruins Grant Tuukka Rask a Leave of Absence

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Bruins Grant Tuukka Rask a Leave of Absence

    TSN
    via TSN