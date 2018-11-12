NHL, Attorneys for Retirees Reach Tentative Settlement in Concussion Lawsuit

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The NHL reached a settlement with over 100 retired players who were suing the league for "failing to better prevent head trauma or warn players of such risks while promoting violent play that led to their injuries," per ESPN.com, though the NHL did not acknowledge any liability in the settlement.

Alex Prewitt of SI.com revealed more details on the settlement:

