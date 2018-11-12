NFL Power Rankings Week 11: Updated Records, 2018-19 Super Bowl Odds

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Outside of a few upsets in Week 10, the NFL continues to sketch out a clear-cut hierarchy this season.

The New England Patriots going down at the hands of the Tennessee Titans was one of those upsets, of course. The 34-10 outcome looks more like an anomaly than anything, though—at least for the time being.

Otherwise, contenders mostly took care of business, and teams like the Arizona Cardinals, Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets seemed to have more of an eye on draft positioning than putting up a fight in the cold.

After another week of action, here's how things shake out from oddsmakers and in terms of power rankings.

2018 NFL Power Rankings and Super Bowl Odds

Rank Team (Super Bowl odds) (record) 1 New Orleans Saints (5-1) (8-1) 2 Kansas City Chiefs (11-2) (9-1) 3 Los Angeles Rams (13-4) (9-1) 4 Los Angeles Chargers (14-1) (7-2) 5 Pittsburgh Steelers (10-1) (6-2-1) 6 Carolina Panthers (28-1) (6-3) 7 New England Patriots (5-1) (7-3) 8 Washington Redskins (50-1) (6-3) 9 Chicago Bears (20-1) (6-3) 10 Houston Texans (22-1) (6-3) 11 Tennessee Titans (66-1) (5-4) 12 Minnesota Vikings (14-1) (5-3-1) 13 Seattle Seahawks (45-1) (4-5) 14 Green Bay Packers (50-1) (4-4-1) 15 Cincinnati Bengals (66-1) (5-4) 16 Indianapolis Colts (125-1) (4-5) 17 Dallas Cowboys (66-1) (4-5) 18 Philadelphia Eagles (22-1) (4-5) 19 Atlanta Falcons (45-1) (4-5) 20 Detroit Lions (150-1) (3-6) 21 Baltimore Ravens (66-1) (4-5) 22 Miami Dolphins (175-1) (5-5) 23 Jacksonville Jaguars (66-1) (3-6) 24 Denver Broncos (250-1) (3-6) 25 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (500-1) (3-6) 26 Cleveland Browns (500-1) (3-6-1) 27 Arizona Cardinals (400-1) (2-7) 28 San Francisco 49ers (2000-1) (2-7) 29 Buffalo Bills (1000-1) (3-7) 30 New York Jets (400-1) (3-7) 31 New York Giants (1000-1) (1-7) 32 Oakland Raiders (1500-1) (1-8) author's opinion

Odds courtesy of OddsShark.

Forget It: Philadelphia Eagles (22-1)

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

It might be over for the Philadelphia Eagles in a tough NFC East.

The Eagles went out in Week 10 and took a 27-20 home loss to an erratic Dallas Cowboys team, falling to 4-5 while watching as the defense got gashed by Ezekiel Elliott to the tune of 151 yards and a score on a 7.9 per-carry average.

But worst of all, it wasn't a surprise where the Eagles needed to excel to win:

Now step back and look at the bigger picture. Over their last six games, the Eagles only have two wins, one against a one-win New York Giants team, the other against a three-win Jacksonville Jaguars team. The losses came to possible contenders like the Titans, Minnesota Vikings, Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys.

Call it a nice way of saying the Eagles beat up on bad teams but don't perform even close to expectations against quality opponents. Carson Wentz has thrown 15 touchdowns against three picks, but he's getting little from his running game or defense, let alone coaches.

While the Eagles still have four NFC East games left on the schedule, keep in mind the non-division schedule includes the New Orleans Saints, Houston Texans and the Los Angeles Rams—betting with the Eagles is misguided at this point.

Worth the Risk: Indianapolis Colts (125-1)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

This is a nice possible payout, right?

The Indianapolis Colts aren't the most attractive team in the world by any means, but they have something most do not—an elite franchise quarterback.

Those who have been paying attention know Andrew Luck's arm has looked better as the season has progressed, meaning more zip on his throws and an expanding playbook. The result is a three-win streak and his sitting on 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions, the latest a three-score, one-interception affair against a once-proud Jacksonville defense.

In part because of his accelerated delivery, the line play continues to improve as well:

Now 4-5, it would be pertinent to remember the Colts have losses to teams like Philadelphia, Houston and New England on the record while Luck was still getting back into the swing of things.

The rest of the way, the Colts still get Jacksonville and Houston again, as well as Tennessee twice. It makes the AFC South still in play so long as Luck can keep compensating for a defense that remains fond of collapses thanks to years of shoddy building by the front office.

It helps the non-division schedule features Miami, Dallas and the New York Giants, teams Luck can move past mostly on his lonesome. Few teams with this sort of line have a player like Luck, which makes it a fun one for bettors who enjoy the thrill of risk.

Contender to Know: Los Angeles Chargers (14-1)

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Chargers aren't a popular team, which is the only reason a seven-win squad has a line like this.

What's not to like about the Chargers?

Philip Rivers is on fire, completing 67.3 percent of his passes with 21 touchdowns against just four interceptions. Behind him, Melvin Gordon has 672 yards and seven touchdowns on a 5.4 per-carry average. And the defense hasn't let up more than 19 points over its last five outings, part of a six-game streak.

Oh, and the only losses have come at the hands of elite squads like Kansas City and the Los Angeles Rams.

At this point, a playoff berth seems a formality:

Down the stretch, the Chargers play more home games than away and get Denver twice, as well as winnable ones against Arizona and Cincinnati. A balanced offense with an efficient-as-ever quarterback and a surging defense that even won at Seattle recently offers a strong playoff recipe.

Keep in mind, too, that defense has been slowly bringing along Joey Bosa, because why rush him back with seven wins already? And the offense could still return tight end Hunter Henry, so a surging team could only improve right before the playoffs—so grab this line while it still exists.