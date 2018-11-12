NFL Week 11 Predictions: Initial Vegas Odds, Lines, Spreads and Projections

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The most anticipated game of the NFL season is finally here.

The Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs clash in Mexico City in Week 11 in what some think is a Super Bowl preview.

Since both teams have been near unstoppable, we're expecting a high-scoring offensive affair with some of the league's top talent taking control of the contest.

While it's easy to get excited about the Monday night clash in Mexico, there are a few other teams capable of stealing the spotlight with their offensive production in marquee games.

NFL Week 11 Schedule

Thursday, November 15

Green Bay at Seattle (-2) (8:20 p.m., Fox/NFL Network)

Sunday, November 18

Dallas at Atlanta (-4.5) (1 p.m., Fox)

Carolina (-3.5) at Detroit (1 p.m., Fox)

Tampa Bay (Even) at New York Giants (1 p.m., Fox)

Tennessee at Indianapolis (-3) (1 p.m., CBS)

Houston (-3) at Washington (1 p.m., CBS)

Pittsburgh (-3.5) at Jacksonville (1 p.m., CBS)

Cincinnati at Baltimore (N/A) (1 p.m., CBS)

Oakland at Arizona (-3.5) (4:05 p.m., CBS)

Denver at Los Angeles Chargers (-7) (4:05 p.m., CBS)

Philadelphia at New Orleans (-7) (4:25 p.m., Fox)

Minnesota at Chicago (-3) (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Monday. November 19

Kansas City vs. Los Angeles Rams (-1) (8:15 p.m., ESPN, Game played in Mexico City)

All Times ET, Odds obtained from OddsShark.

Projections

Rams End Up As Slight Favorite

Sean McVay's Rams opened as a one-point favorite against Andy Reid's Chiefs, but there's a good chance that line flips throughout the course of the week as bettors remain undecided on the contest.

The clash of Super Bowl contenders should be controlled by offense, as the Rams and Chiefs rank first and second in total offense, while quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Jared Goff are first and second in passing yards.

Both signal-callers have an arsenal of offensive weapons they can rely on to make big plays in order to create separation from opponents.

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

Mahomes has running back Kareem Hunt, wide receive Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce as his main targets, while Goff has running back Todd Gurley and wide receiver Brandin Cooks among the playmakers at his disposal.

Since both teams have been thoroughly impressive through 10 weeks, it will be hard for an overwhelming amount of bettors to put money on one team.

The line will fluctuate before Monday, with both sides being favored at some point, but the Rams will eventually end up as the favorite, but not because of their offense.

Los Angeles' defensive unit, led by interior linemen Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh, should be able to put enough pressure on Mahomes to stop Kansas City's offensive rhythm for a few drives, which is something that will come into mind when determining the final line.

Since the spread is expected to be small based off the early line, a pick against the spread for the clash of the NFL titans will likely serve as an endorsement to win the game as well.

New Orleans Ends Up As Largest Favorite

The New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles experienced results on opposite ends of the spectrum in Week 10.

Drew Brees and Co. tore apart the Cincinnati Bengals in a 51-14 road win, while the Eagles fell flat against NFC East rival Dallas at home Sunday night.

Frank Victores/Associated Press

Now the Eagles have to find a way to recover in Week 11 on the road against a Saints team that looks unstoppable.

Given the disparity in season trajectories and the Saints' home-field advantage, New Orleans will end up as the largest favorite in Week 11 with a line of close to 10 points.

While it's easy to think the Saints will cover the spread based off their recent results, they're only 4-6 against the spread in 2018, while the Eagles are 6-4.

But those records can be thrown out the window Sunday, as Brees takes advantage of a depleted Eagles secondary by finding Michael Thomas and the rest of his receiving corps for large gains.

Since they are still the defending Super Bowl champion, the Eagles have ways to stay in the contest, especially if Carson Wentz finds a way to incorporate Golden Tate into the offense more, but it's hard to trust the Philadelphia defense, that was gashed by Dallas Sunday night, to stop Brees on a consistent basis.

