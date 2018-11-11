Chiefs vs. Rams Open with Highest Over/Under Odds Total Since at Least 1986

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams will meet next Monday night in what could be an epic showdown, with experts obviously expecting a high-scoring battle.

According to David Purdum of ESPN.com, the over/under for the game opened at 64 at the SuperBook at Westgate Las Vegas. If it stays at that point, it would be the highest total since at least 1986.

The St. Louis Rams and San Francisco 49ers had the previous high of 62 in 2009, although the 34-24 final went under the total.

As high as 64 sounds for a total, it almost seems conservative, considering what the two teams have shown offensively this season.

The Chiefs were relatively quiet Sunday in a 26-14 win, but they still average 35.3 points per game and have reached at least 37 points six times this season behind quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Running back Todd Gurley has helped the Rams average 33.5 points per game.

The teams each have just one loss this year, both featuring opponents scoring over 40 points in the wins.

If these two offenses don't reach the over/under, it should at least be close.