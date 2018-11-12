NFL Power Rankings Week 11: Predictions for Post-Monday Night Football Standings

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

An NFL team's narrative can change dramatically within a week.

For example, the Carolina Panthers received deserved praise after a dominant offensive performance in a 42-28 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, November 4.

Four days after that game, Carolina lost 52-21 to the Pittsburgh Steelers and gained just 242 yards of total offense. The narrative was a bit different after that one.

Below we'll take a look at four teams whose narratives have taken dramatic shifts this season, in addition to providing a set of power rankings.

Week 11 Projected NFL Power Rankings Following Monday Night Football

1. Los Angeles Rams (9-1)

2. Kansas City Chiefs (9-1)

3. New Orleans Saints (8-1)

4. Los Angeles Chargers (7-2)

5. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2-1)

6. New England Patriots (7-3)

7. Chicago Bears (6-3)

8. Houston Texans (6-3)

9. Carolina Panthers (6-3)

10. Washington Redskins (6-3)

11. Minnesota Vikings (5-3-1)

12. Tennessee Titans (5-4)

13. Cincinnati Bengals (5-4)

14. Green Bay Packers (4-4-1)

15. Miami Dolphins (5-5)

16. Seattle Seahawks (4-5)

17. Dallas Cowboys (4-5)

18. Philadelphia Eagles (4-5)

19. Atlanta Falcons (4-5)

20. Baltimore Ravens (4-5)

21. Indianapolis Colts (4-5)

22. Cleveland Browns (3-6-1)

23. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-6)

24. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-6)

25. Detroit Lions (3-6)

26. Denver Broncos (3-6)

27. Buffalo Bills (3-7)

28. New York Jets (3-7)

29. New York Giants (2-7): Projected to beat San Francisco 49ers on Monday

30. Arizona Cardinals (2-7)

31. San Francisco 49ers (2-8): Projected to lose to New York Giants on Monday

32. Oakland Raiders (1-8)

Houston Texans (6-3)

The Houston Texans lost their first three matchups before winning their next six. They now lead the AFC South by one game over the 5-4 Tennessee Titans.

The chances are the Texans we have seen over the past month-and-a-half aren't going away soon. They have a three-game home stretch on the ledger versus the Titans, 3-6-1 Cleveland Browns and 4-5 Indianapolis Colts. They should be the clear favorites against that trio.

Houston's toughest remaining game is arguably at the Washington Redskins on Sunday, but the 'Skins' offensive line, which has suffered significant injuries, may not be able to handle the tough Texans pass rush led by defensive end J.J. Watt (nine sacks).

Houston also still needs to play the New York Jets, who just gave up 41 points to a Buffalo Bills team that had scored 46 combined in its previous six games.

The Texans should be well on their way to a 10-win season at minimum, especially with a defense that has not allowed more than 17 points in four of its last five games.

Carolina Panthers (6-3)

The Panthers' ugly loss versus Pittsburgh is hard to ignore. However, Carolina traveled on just three days' rest to face a first-place Steelers team with a scorching-hot defense right now. In retrospect, Carolina faced a tough task.

At 6-3, the Panthers' entire 2018 body of work is still impressive, and they may add to their resume soon as their next four opponents all have losing records. Three of the four are on the road, but they are all against three-win teams (the Detroit Lions, Browns and Buccaneers).

Carolina should be the favorite in every game until Week 15 when the team plays the New Orleans Saints, who should present some problems. However, the Panthers could at least be riding the momentum of a four-game win streak at 10-3 heading into the first matchup with their division rival.

Indianapolis Colts (4-5)

The Colts started 1-5 after weathering a significant amount of injuries, but they have won three straight games and scored an average of 36 points per contest during that streak.

The offensive attack has been especially potent lately with a few key returns (e.g. left tackle Anthony Castonzo, wideout T.Y. Hilton and tight end Jack Doyle). The offensive line has also done a tremendous job keeping quarterback Andrew Luck upright.

Moving forward, Indianapolis has four of its last seven games at home, including a date with the one-win New York Giants. A matchup with the Texans should be tough, but the Colts should be favorites or slight underdogs at worst the rest of the way, as no other team they play outside Houston has a record better than 5-4.

Arizona Cardinals (2-7)

The Arizona Cardinals lost six of their first seven games and scored more than 17 points just once during that span. They also failed to break 10 points on three occasions.

Following a 45-10 loss to the Denver Broncos in mid-October, offensive coordinator Mike McCoy was relieved of his duties and replaced by quarterbacks coach Byron Leftwich.

While the team hasn't lit up the scoreboard in the two games since the change, the Cardinals have looked better.

First, they beat the 49ers, 18-15 in Week 8 thanks to a late fourth-quarter touchdown drive to get back in the win column.

Second, the Cardinals hung with the one-loss Kansas City Chiefs for four quarters before losing 26-14.

Third, superstar running back David Johnson looks rejuvenated under Leftwich, as he gained a season-high 183 yards from scrimmage (and scored twice) on Sunday.

Arizona has a tough closing schedule marked by games with the 9-1 Los Angeles Rams and 7-2 Los Angeles Chargers, but don't be surprised if the Cardinals keep putting up strong fights down the stretch.