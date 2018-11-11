Floyd Mayweather Given the Football After Tyler Lockett, Brandin Cooks TDs

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

Sunday's game between the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams turned into an episode of The Bachelor, as the two teams vied for the attention of Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Mayweather had a field-level seat in a suite behind the end zone. That allowed Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett to hand-deliver the game ball to Mayweather after scoring on a 23-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter.

Not to be outdone, Rams receiver Brandin Cooks went out of his way to give another ball to Mayweather after he crossed the goal line on a nine-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Especially after retiring from the boxing ring, Mayweather has occasionally popped up at major sporting events. Just last month, he was on hand to see the on-court scuffle between the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets.

Once the Oakland Raiders make their move to Las Vegas, Mayweather is likely to be an even bigger fixture in the front row at NFL games.