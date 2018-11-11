Video: Tyreek Hill Operates TV Camera During TD Celebration vs. Cardinals

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

Over-the-top celebrations are back in the NFL, and Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill was quite the comedian after a touchdown Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

When Hill scored his second of the day on a 14-yard reception midway through the second quarter, he jumped into the stands and started to maneuver the CBS camera:

This earned a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct, although it didn't affect the outcome of the Chiefs' 26-14 victory.

Receivers have been known for their excessive celebrations for decades, and the younger generation is keeping it alive. Michael Thomas made headlines when he pulled out a cell phone after a touchdown last week in a win over the Los Angeles Rams, resulting in a $30,000 fine.

It wouldn't be surprising if Hill's pockets were a little lighter following his actions as well.