Video: Tyreek Hill Operates TV Camera During TD Celebration vs. Cardinals

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 11, 2018

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) watches as wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) climbs behind a television camera following his touchdown, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Hill drew a penalty on his celebration. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Ed Zurga/Associated Press

Over-the-top celebrations are back in the NFL, and Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill was quite the comedian after a touchdown Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

When Hill scored his second of the day on a 14-yard reception midway through the second quarter, he jumped into the stands and started to maneuver the CBS camera:

This earned a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct, although it didn't affect the outcome of the Chiefs' 26-14 victory.

Receivers have been known for their excessive celebrations for decades, and the younger generation is keeping it alive. Michael Thomas made headlines when he pulled out a cell phone after a touchdown last week in a win over the Los Angeles Rams, resulting in a $30,000 fine.

It wouldn't be surprising if Hill's pockets were a little lighter following his actions as well.

