Drew Brees, Alvin Kamara Unstoppable as Saints Destroy Bengals

Gary Landers/Associated Press

Coming off an NFC paradigm-shifting win over the Los Angeles Rams last week, the New Orleans Saints' trip to Cincinnati could have resulted in a letdown.

Nope.

Drew Brees threw for three touchdowns and rushed for another, and the New Orleans defense bottled up an A.J. Green-less Bengals offense on the way to a 51-14 victory Sunday.

Michael Thomas hauled in two Brees touchdown passes, while Alvin Kamara scampered in for a pair on the ground. The Saints accounted for 509 total yards of offense and once again looked every bit like the best team in football.

New Orleans put up 28 second-quarter points and kept the Bengals on pace for one of the worst defensive seasons in NFL history. The Bengals are on pace to allow the most yards ever by a significant margin, breaking a record owned by New Orleans.

Drew Brees Running Away with NFL MVP

If last week's virtuoso performance against the Rams didn't sell you, perhaps Brees' near-perfect outing against the Bengals will.

Brees completed 22 of 25 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns, good for a passer rating of 150.4, while adding a leap over the Bengals defensive line for a one-yard rushing score. He's on pace to shatter the all-time completion percentage mark he set a year ago and has also thrown just one pick in 304 attempts this season.

The Saints' rushing attack, led by Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram, had some wondering whether Brees had entered into a game manager stage of his career in 2017. His attempts and yardage took a major nosedive while New Orleans pounded the ground. While the per-pass numbers remained on par with his previous heights, it was fair to wonder whether the rushing game masked an oncoming decline.

All of those concerns have been assuaged and then some. Brees has been the best quarterback in football through the first 10 weeks, lethal in every sense of the word to put himself well ahead in the MVP race. Todd Gurley's touchdown numbers will probably keep him in the conversation for most of the season, but he's a running back. Voters are smart enough to recognize the best quarterback in football has an exponentially higher value than the best running back.

There's still plenty of season left, but Brees should be considered the runaway favorite for MVP.

What's Next?

The Saints host the Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday. The Bengals travel to Baltimore to play the Ravens.



This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.