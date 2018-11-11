NFL Scores Week 10: Results, Wild-Card Standings and Top Fantasy Football Stars

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Week 10 of the 2018 NFL regular season is here. That's right, double digits.

And now that we're approaching the home stretch, the playoffs are coming into focus. And that's true of both your fantasy league and the real deal.

So, if your team—real or fantasy—has some of the players found here, you're probably in better shape than your rivals.

Below, you'll find scores and top fantasy performers from each game, as well as wild-card standings as we approach the postseason.

Week 10 NFL Scores, Fantasy Stars Away Score Home Fantasy Star Panthers 21-52 Steelers Ben Roethlisberger 22-of-25, 328 yds, 5 TD, 27 rush yds Lions 22-34 Bears Mitch Trubisky 23-of-30, 355 yds, 3 TD, 18 rush yds, TD Saints 51-14 Bengals Drew Brees 22-of-25, 265 yds, 3 TD Falcons 16-28 Browns Nick Chubb 176 rush yds, TD, 3 rec, 33 yds, TD Patriots 10-34 Titans Marcus Mariota 16-of-24, 2 TD, 21 rush yds Jaguars 26-29 Colts Eric Ebron 2 rush yds, TD, 3 rec, 69 yds, 2 TD Cardinals 14-26 Chiefs David Johnson 98 rush yds, TD, 7 rec, 85 yds, TD Bills 41-10 Jets LeSean McCoy 113 rush yds, 2 TD Redskins 16-3 Buccaneers WAS D/ST 3 PTS allowed, 2 INT, 2 FMBL recovered Standard Scoring Format

Ben Roethlisberger

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had a huge performance to kick off Week 10 with a 52-21 win over the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football.

He put up a whopping 328 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions on 22-of-25 passing, bringing his season average up to 23 fantasy points per game. As NFL on Twitter noted, he had more touchdown passes than incompletions.

The league also posted highlights of the big night:

Few quarterbacks look more like a sure thing than Roethlisberger. Among players with at least 50 passing attempts, Patrick Mahomes, Matt Ryan and Ryan Fitzpatrick are the only ones who've averaged more fantasy points per game. And the Steelers are averaging 35.4 points during their five-game winning streak.

This looks like an offensive juggernaut.

Christian McCaffrey

The Panthers took the L on Thursday, but you can't pin that on Christian McCaffrey. The second-year running back went off for 138 yards from scrimmage and three total touchdowns.

The NFL shared video of his second receiving score:

McCaffrey is averaging 22.4 fantasy points per game in point-per-reception formats. Todd Gurley, Alvin Kamara, Melvin Gordon and James Conner are the only running backs who are averaging more.

And McCaffrey seems to be getting better. Over his last three games, he's averaging 30.4 PPR points.

Drew Brees

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees added another game to an ever-stronger MVP resume Sunday in a 51-14 trouncing of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Brees went 22-of-25 for 265 yards passing, three touchdowns and no picks.

The NFL shared highlights of the blowout:

Following his big day, Brees is 235-of-304 for 2,601 yards, 21 touchdowns and one interception on the year. His passer rating is 123.8. The single-season record is Aaron Rodgers' 122.5 in 2011.

Nick Chubb

Nick Chubb's 176 rushing yards, 33 receiving yards and two total touchdowns were a huge part of the Cleveland Browns' 28-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

The league posted video of one of his scores, a 92-yard touchdown run:

Cleveland's switch to Chubb as the lead running back was a good (and probably overdue) move. He's had that role for four games. And he's put up 406 rushing yards and four total touchdowns in those contests.

David Johnson

In 2016, David Johnson broke out with 25.5 PPR points per game. Then, 2017 was lost to a wrist injury.

This season has been solid but nowhere near his 2016 level. Coming into Week 10, he was averaging 14.5 PPR points per game.

But this week, he looked every bit like the budding superstar he was two years ago, putting up 183 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in the Arizona Cardinals' 26-14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mitchell Trubisky

Raise your hand if you had Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky pegged as one of 2018's top fantasy performers before this season kicked off.

After another 30-plus-point performance Sunday, Trubisky is exactly that.

He went 23-of-30 for 355 yards passing, three touchdowns and no interceptions. And oh, he ran for a score.

The NFL shared video of one of the passing touchdowns:

Trubisky is averaging 22.5 fantasy points per game—way up from the 11.2 he averaged as a rookie—which is in the top 10 for 2018 quarterbacks.