NFL Team Grades for Week 10

If you watch enough NFL football, you're going to hear the cliched expression about how a team or an individual "came to play." It's a silly expression as, obviously, that's what they're there to do, but it implies that someone is competing with a lot of effort.

Unfortunately, it seemed that quite a few teams didn't come to play in Week 10, as there were numerous lopsided contests. Interestingly, the usual suspects were not responsible for all of the blowout wins. Yes, the New Orleans Saints won big—to no one's surprise—but so did the Tennessee Titans, Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns.

It's been an unpredictable week of NFL action, to say the least. Did your favorite team come to play, or did it put up a stinker? Let's dig in.