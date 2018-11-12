NFL Team Grades for Week 10

NFL Team Grades for Week 10November 12, 2018
If you watch enough NFL football, you're going to hear the cliched expression about how a team or an individual "came to play." It's a silly expression as, obviously, that's what they're there to do, but it implies that someone is competing with a lot of effort.
Unfortunately, it seemed that quite a few teams didn't come to play in Week 10, as there were numerous lopsided contests. Interestingly, the usual suspects were not responsible for all of the blowout wins. Yes, the New Orleans Saints won big—to no one's surprise—but so did the Tennessee Titans, Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns.
It's been an unpredictable week of NFL action, to say the least. Did your favorite team come to play, or did it put up a stinker? Let's dig in.
Arizona Cardinals
Week 10 Opponent: Kansas City Chiefs
Result: Lost 26-14
The Arizona Cardinals weren't given much of a chance against the Kansas City Chiefs, and while they did lose by 12 points, the Cardinals didn't fold the way other teams did this week. The Cardinals were actually within a touchdown until the fourth quarter.
Credit the Cardinals defense for keeping this one close as long as it did. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense did have success, but they didn't run wild the way they regularly have against lesser opponents. The Chiefs still had 330 yards of offense, but that's 45 yards fewer than Mahomes passed for last week.
Arizona got another up-and-down game from rookie quarterback Josh Rosen. The UCLA product threw for 208 yards and a touchdown, but he also tossed a pair of picks. Thankfully, new offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich finally made David Johnson (98 yards rushing, 85 yards receiving, two touchdowns) the focal point of the offense, and this at least gave Arizona a chance.
The rest of the season is about building for the future and developing Rosen, so the loss ultimately doesn't mean a lot. Putting up a fight against one of the top teams in the NFL does.
Week 10 Grade: C-
Season Grade: D
Atlanta Falcons
Week 10 Opponent: Cleveland Browns
Result: Lost 28-16
The Atlanta Falcons got punched in the proverbial mouth by the Browns on Sunday, and there really isn't another way to put it.
Cleveland's defense, healthier than it was a week ago, swarmed the field, holding everyone not named Julio Jones (107 yards, 1 TD) relatively in check. Atlanta's offensive line couldn't stop the Browns from harassing and hurrying Matt Ryan most of the game, and Atlanta's defense had absolutely no answer for Cleveland's physical rushing attack.
Rookie running back Nick Chubb ran all over the Falcons defense, racking up 176 yards on just 20 carries, 92 coming on one run.
While Atlanta was able to move the ball—it had 382 yards of offense—it couldn't finish drives. The Falcons were stopped on fourth down at the Cleveland 1-yard line on one drive, they twice punted in Cleveland territory and their final drive ended with a sack-fumble at the Cleveland 32.
This was a game the Falcons should have won, and it's one they needed to remain in the NFC South race. Cleveland came to play harder, and the Falcons paid dearly for it. The Falcons are now 4-5 and face the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints next. We may very well look back on this loss as the one that ended Atlanta's season.
Week 10 Grade: F
Season Grade: C-
Baltimore Ravens
Week 10 Bye
The Baltimore Ravens are seeing their playoff hopes slip away. They lost three games in a row to potential playoff teams before the bye, and they're now lagging behind in the AFC North at 4-5.
Even worse, quarterback Joe Flacco is dealing with a hip injury and may soon give way to rookie first-round pick Lamar Jackson.
"Flacco could be unable to play next Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, and even beyond, according to sources," ESPN's Adam Schefter wrote Sunday. "But there is no specific timetable yet on how long Flacco will be sidelined."
A loss to Cincinnati, with or without Flacco, could be enough to doom Baltimore in 2018.
Season Grade: C-
Buffalo Bills
Week 10 Opponent: New York Jets
Result: Won 41-10
This wasn't the biggest win of the season for the Buffalo Bills—that one came in Minnesota—but it might end up being the most impactful one.
With rookie quarterback Josh Allen still ailing, Buffalo turned to journeyman quarterback Matt Barkley. Though Barkley was only recently signed and couldn't possibly have mastered the offense, he was as effective as anyone we've seen under center for Buffalo this year. He finished with 232 yards passing and two touchdowns with no turnovers.
Guess what? When the Bills have competent quarterback play, they're a dangerous team.
Buffalo dominated on the ground—it rushed for 212 yards as a team—and limited what the New York Jets were able to do on offense. Buffalo's defense allowed just 199 yards of offense and grabbed two interceptions.
With that aforementioned good quarterback play added to the equation, the Bills cruised to an easy divisional win.
Week 10 Grade: A+
Season Grade: D+
Carolina Panthers
Week 10 Opponent: Pittsburgh Steelers
Result: Lost 52-21
So much for the surging Carolina Panthers. Carolina came into Thursday night looking like a serious challenger to the New Orleans Saints in the NFC South. It limped out like a wounded animal that wanted no part of being on the field.
Carolina was thoroughly outclassed by the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Panthers did score on their opening drive, but the Steelers answered with a one-play touchdown drive, a pick-six and an early 14-7 lead. The game was never close after that.
There were two big issues to note against Pittsburgh. The offensive line couldn't protect quarterback Cam Newton, who was sacked five times and hurried often. The defense couldn't even slow the Steelers offense.
Pittsburgh scored on seven of its first eight drives, with the end of the first half bringing the only stop. The Steelers only punted twice and didn't do so until the fourth quarter.
If the Panthers hope to slow the offenses of teams like the Saints and Los Angeles Rams in the NFC, they're going to have to play better defensively than they did Thursday.
Week 10 Grade: F
Season Grade: B
Chicago Bears
Week 10 Opponent: Detroit Lions
Result: Won 34-22
The Chicago Bears knew exactly what they needed to do to dominate the Detroit Lions, and they did it to perfection. Chicago shut down Kerryon Johnson and the Detroit running game (it totaled just 76 yards), forced the Lions to be one-dimensional offensively and unleashed Khalil Mack and the pass rush.
Mack tallied two sacks in his return from injury, the Bears logged six sacks in total and Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was forced into making multiple mistakes. He had two interceptions and a fumble that he was able to recover.
Chicago struggled to get its own running game going (just 2.5 yards per carry), but it was able to lean on second-year quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who finished with 355 yards and three touchdowns. Wideout Allen Robinson, who also returned from injury, was a big part of the game plan. He finished with 133 yards and two scores.
The only real negative on the day was kicker Cody Parkey, who missed two extra points and two field goals while hitting the upright on each attempt. The game would have been even more lopsided otherwise, but this is still a big win that builds momentum for Chicago heading into next week's showdown with the Minnesota Vikings.
Week 10 Grade: A-
Season Grade: B+
Cincinnati Bengals
Week 10 Opponent: New Orleans Saints
Result: Lost 51-14
The Cincinnati Bengals were without star wide receiver A.J. Green in Week 10, so it was always going to be a challenge to race Drew Brees and the Saints on the scoreboard. However, some putrid defensive play by Cincinnati made the task impossible.
According to our friends at OddsShark, the final over/under for this game was 53.5 total points. New Orleans nearly reached that by itself.
Just how bad was Cincinnati's defense Sunday? It allowed 509 yards and didn't force a single punt. The Saints scored on every possession until the last, which ended when the game did. Even when the Saints were just trying to run out the clock, Cincinnati couldn't get a stop.
The Saints finished with 244 yards on the ground alone.
This is a really bad loss for a Bengals team looking to return to the postseason for the first time since 2015. At 5-4, Cincinnati is still in the mix, but it isn't going to stand a chance against legitimate contenders if the defense performs even close to this poorly.
Week 10 Grade: F
Season Grade: C
Cleveland Browns
Week 10 Opponent: Atlanta Falcons
Result: Won 28-16
Cleveland came into this game as 5.5-point underdogs and walked out with a 12-point win that really wasn't as close as the score would indicate. Make no mistake, this was a massively lopsided game, and at no time did the Browns look like the inferior team.
In reality, the Browns didn't even resemble the team we saw when Hue Jackson and Todd Haley were in charge. They relied on running backs Nick Chubb and Duke Johnson (255 combined yards, three touchdowns) and let quarterback Baker Mayfield attack all areas of the field.
Mayfield (17-of-20, 216 yards, 3 TD) was nearly flawless in his execution. The Browns sustained drives, the defense got periods of rest and the Browns outworked the Falcons for a surprisingly easy win.
This is the kind of complete team win Browns fans have been hungry for, and it's one that shows just how bright the future can be. Young players like Mayfield, Chubb, Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward and Rashard Higgins all flashed in the game, and these are the guys Cleveland can build around moving forward.
Week 10 Grade: A
Season Grade: C-
Dallas Cowboys
Week 10 Opponent: Philadelphia Eagles
Result: Won 27-20
The addition of wide receiver Amari Cooper hasn't completely changed the way the Dallas Cowboys play offensively, but it has changed the way they are able to play. Having a high-level receiver on the outside has opened up space in the running game and for underneath routes. Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys offense are better for it.
Prescott, who finished with 270 yards passing and a touchdown, looked as good throwing downfield as he has all season.
Defensively, the Cowboys have to be happy. They did give up a couple of big plays to the Eagles in the passing game, but they also held them to just 71 yards rushing, grabbed an interception and stopped two promising drives on fourth down.
Leighton Vander Esch, who had 13 tackles, an interception and a clutch third-down stop on Philadelphia's second-to-last possession, deserves praise. He's a legitimate Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate and a big part of why the Cowboys won Sunday.
At 4-5, they are still in the NFC East race.
Week 10 Grade: B+
Season Grade: C-
Denver Broncos
Week 10 Bye
The Denver Broncos stumbled into the bye with two consecutive losses and a disappointing 3-6 record. Still, head coach Vance Joseph believes the Broncos will remain motivated for the rest of the season.
"I don't think we will [lose motivation]," Joseph said, per Zack Kelberman of 247Sports. "I think it's the culture that we've built and that started months ago. That's not done week to week, that's over a period of time. I think our guys understand how close we are."
The reality is the Broncos are about as close as they were last season, when they finished with a 5-11 record and a Top Five draft pick. Adding Case Keenum has stabilized the quarterback position, but the team as a whole hasn't really improved.
The Broncos need to use the remainder of the season to determine if more big changes need to be made—possibly in the front office.
Season Grade: D+
Detroit Lions
Week 10 Opponent: Chicago Bears
Result: Lost 34-22
We struggled to identify just who Matt Patricia's Lions were earlier in the year, after convincing wins over the New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers. After losing a third straight game by double digits, though, we can say the Lions simply aren't very good with some confidence.
Detroit has been wildly inconsistent defensively. It has held Tom Brady in check, but it made Mitchell Trubisky look like a superstar. While the Lions limited Chicago to just 54 yards rushing, they have regularly been gashed on the ground this season.
Offensively, the Lions have struggled when they cannot lean on the run, as was the case Sunday.
The Lions have been tough to handle when they're able to put everything together. Those early-season wins prove as much. However, Detroit has struggled to get all phases firing at the same time more often than not, which is a sign of a team that is average at best.
At 3-6, the Lions are in the same tier as teams like the Browns, Bills and Jets—clearly not where Detroit thought it would be in Patricia's inaugural season.
Week 10 Grade: D+
Season Grade: D+
Green Bay Packers
Week 10 Opponent: Miami Dolphins
Result: Won 31-12
There's nothing like a return to Lambeau to help get the Packers back on track. Green Bay has yet to lose at home this season, and the Packers were able to pick up another convincing win there against the Miami Dolphins.
Of course, it helps when the visitor is offensively inconsistent and playing with a journeyman backup under center. Green Bay's defense was able to stop Brock Osweiler and the Dolphins when it mattered, turning five trips inside the 30 into four field goals and a fumble.
With the defense keeping Miami out of the end zone, the Packers didn't need a ton of big-play offense to win this one. Instead, they were able to grind out the game on the ground—Aaron Jones had 145 yards rushing himself—and break the will of the Dolphins defense.
Aaron Rodgers chipped in with 199 yards passing and a pair of touchdowns, and it was nice to see him playing a complementary role instead of carrying the offense for a change. The Dolphins might not be everyone's idea of a quality measuring stick, but they were 5-4 coming in, and the Packers handled them handily in all phases.
Week 10 Grade: A
Season Grade: C+
Houston Texans
Week 10 Bye
Houston Texans fans may have panicked a bit when the team started the season 0-3. The Texans have rattled off six straight wins, though, and that panic has turned to jubilation.
Houston has quietly developed into one of the most dangerous teams in the AFC. The defense, which is allowing a mere 20.4 points per game, is rounding into form. Quarterback Deshaun Watson is back to 100 percent and playing at a Pro Bowl level.
While Houston lost wideout Will Fuller for the season to a torn ACL, it also added veteran receiver Demaryius Thomas just before the trade deadline.
The Texans have some legitimate competition in the AFC South from the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans, and they'll need to pick up a win over the Washington Redskins next week to stay on top. That would set up a Week 12 matchup with Tennessee with a whole lot on the line.
Season Grade: C+
Indianapolis Colts
Week 10 Opponent: Jacksonville Jaguars
Result: Won 29-26
The Indianapolis Colts might not be legitimate title contenders, but they're becoming dangerous. It's a combination of a healthy Andrew Luck, a functional running game, an emerging defense and an innovative head coach in Frank Reich that makes them so.
Luck is still the centerpiece of the offense, but Reich has ensured that Luck doesn't have to carry the unit alone. While the ground game wasn't great—the Colts had just 81 yards rushing, 53 coming on one play—Indianapolis ran enough to keep the Jacksonville Jaguars honest.
As a result, Luck was an efficient 21-of-29 with three touchdowns and an interception on a tipped ball.
Indianapolis' defense made just enough plays against the Jaguars, including a forced fumble on Jacksonville's last possession, to get the win. Even with Luck, last year's Colts team likely would have lost this one.
Indianapolis now sits at 4-5 with a critical game against the Titans upcoming. If the Colts can win that, they'll be a factor in the AFC South race down the stretch.
Week 10 Grade: B-
Season Grade: C
Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 10 Opponent: Indianapolis Colts
Result: Lost 29-26
The Jaguars saw the return of good Blake Bortles (320 yards, 2 TD) on Sunday, but his re-emergence wasn't enough to lift them over the Colts.
Part of the problem was that Jacksonville couldn't get the running game going. Leonard Fournette also returned, but he was held to just 53 yards and 2.2 yards per carry. As a team, the Jaguars had just 91 yards on the ground.
The other issue was the Jaguars dug themselves an early hole. The Colts scored touchdowns on four of their first five possessions and took a 29-16 lead into halftime.
Still, Jacksonville had opportunities to win the game. The Jags pulled back within three points in the second half and were driving into field-goal range when wideout Rashad Greene fumbled the ball away. It was a tough way to lose, but this was a winnable game and a chance that Jacksonville simply squandered.
At 3-6, the Jaguars have likely squandered their season as well.
Week 10 Grade: C-
Season Grade: D
Kansas City Chiefs
Week 10 Opponent: Arizona Cardinals
Result: Won 26-14
It was a bit of a down day for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and he still finished with 249 yards and two touchdowns. This is just how powerful the Kansas City offense can be. It can survive a bad day and still score enough points to come away with a win.
Of course, we have to credit the Chiefs defense, which is beginning to resemble a functional unit. The pass rush kept Josh Rosen and the Cardinals offense off balance and forced mistakes. Rosen was sacked five times and picked off twice.
While the Cardinals didn't represent a massive measuring stick for the Chiefs defense, this performance still gives it something to build on. A little momentum could come in handy for the defense, which gets to take on the Rams in Week 11.
This wasn't the prettiest win for Kansas City, but it moves the Chiefs to 9-1 and keeps them atop the AFC.
Week 10 Grade: C+
Season Grade: A-
Los Angeles Chargers
Week 10 Opponent: Oakland Raiders
Result: Won 20-6
The Los Angeles Chargers didn't have the kind of blowout win other teams enjoyed this week. Considering how poorly the Oakland Raiders have played, this may come as a bit of a surprise. Still, you can bet the Chargers will take a two-touchdown victory over a division rival and the accompanying 7-2 record.
Were the Chargers perfect? Far from it. Philip Rivers had just a so-so game by his standards (223 yards, two touchdowns, one interception), and the run game (4.3 yards per carry) was good but not great.
However, the Chargers defense was able to carry the day by getting key stops. The Raiders drove inside the Chargers' 30-yard line on their first three possessions but came away with a mere three points. One drive was stalled on 4th-and-goal, and another ended with a fumble. Oakland had another two red-zone trips in the fourth quarter but earned just another field goal between them.
The Chargers have had a couple of ugly wins this season, but they couldn't win similar games last year. Los Angeles isn't trying to dig itself out of an early-season hole, and the team is keeping pace right behind the 9-1 Chiefs. Up next is another divisional game against the Broncos.
Week 10 Grade: B
Season Grade: A-
Los Angeles Rams
Week 10 Opponent: Seattle Seahawks
Result: Won 36-31
The Los Angeles Rams bounced back from last week's loss, but it wasn't easy. In a tough, physical game against the rival Seattle Seahawks, it took a key fourth-down stop with under a minute to play to seal the victory.
This was the kind of gutty win that can give Los Angeles confidence heading toward the playoffs.
The Rams got another strong performance out of Todd Gurley, who finished with 160 combined rushing and receiving yards and a touchdown. Jared Goff was efficient (318 yards, two touchdowns), and L.A. got enough offense to make up for a defense that gave up its share of big plays.
This was a big win for the Rams, but it may have come at a high cost. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp suffered a knee injury, and the Rams fear it is a torn ACL, according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.
Next week, the Rams will take on another tough challenger in the Chiefs in what could be a Super Bowl preview.
Week 10 Grade: B-
Season Grade: A
Miami Dolphins
Week 10 Opponent: Green Bay Packers
Result: Lost 31-12
The Dolphins were outclassed in this one, and they've now lost three of their last four. That's a problem for a team looking to finally challenge the Patriots in the AFC East.
It would be easy for the casual observer to point to Miami's quarterback situation as the reason for the team's struggles. Starter Ryan Tannehill has been dealing with a shoulder injury, and Brock Osweiler has started the last four games in his place.
While the offense is more limited with Osweiler, the journeyman has played reasonably well. The same cannot be said for Miami's offensive line or its defense. Osweiler was sacked six times, and the Dolphins defense allowed Green Bay to finish five of its nine drives with points.
Miami surrendered 195 yards on the ground alone.
At 5-5, the Dolphins are still in the playoff conversation, but they're stumbling into the bye.
Week 10 Grade: F
Season Grade: C
Minnesota Vikings
Week 10 Bye
Not everything has gone right for the Minnesota Vikings this season. They've had decisive losses to the Saints and Bills, they managed only a tie against the Packers and they've had to deal with the injury bug biting second-year back Dalvin Cook.
Still, the Vikings are in position to make a run at the NFC North crown. They're chasing the Bears, who just so happen to be next on the schedule.
Minnesota is largely in contention because quarterback Kirk Cousins is living up to his three-year, $84 million deal. He's completing 71.3 percent of his passes and has 17 touchdowns against just five interceptions.
Latavius Murray (417 yards, 4.5 yards per carry) has filled in extremely well when Cook hasn't been available. With wideouts Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs both on pace for career years, the Vikings offense can hang with almost anyone.
If the defense, which is allowing 22.7 points per game, can hold up its end of the bargain, Minnesota will be a hard team to keep out of the playoffs.
Season Grade: B
New England Patriots
Week 10 Opponent: Tennessee Titans
Result: Lost 34-10
It's not often that the New England Patriots don't come to play, but when they pulled Tom Brady in favor of Brian Hoyer late against the Titans, you could see that's exactly what happened Sunday.
The Patriots were outworked and outmuscled by the Titans. They couldn't get anything going on the ground—Sony Michel managed just 31 yards and 2.8 yards per carry—and that forced the Patriots to lean on Brady and the passing game.
Normally, this isn't an issue for New England. However, Tennessee harassed Brady and held up in coverage. Brady, who finished just 21-of-41 rarely had time in the pocket and rarely had quality looks at open receivers. Almost every throw was contested, and without easy chunk plays, the Patriots were forced into a physical dogfight.
Tennessee won the shoving match by controlling the game on the ground and getting Marcus Mariota some easy downfield completions of his own.
This was a bad loss for the 7-3 Patriots, and it puts their quest for a first-round bye in jeopardy. The only good news is New England can get back on track with a winnable game against the Jets after a Week 11 bye.
Week 10 Grade: F
Season Grade: B
New Orleans Saints
Week 10 Opponent: Cincinnati Bengals
Result: Won 51-14
Saints quarterback Drew Brees is having perhaps the best season of his career, and it's not hard to figure out why. New Orleans has surrounded Brees with a ton of offensive talent, and with the play of the defense on the rise, the Saints are looking like the best team in football.
Brees was once again steady, passing for 265 yards and three touchdowns against the Bengals. His backfield produced 244 yards on the ground, and Cincinnati had no answer for anything the Saints tried to do on offense.
The Bengals struggled to find success against the New Orleans defense, too. The Saints pass rush frequently pressured Andy Dalton and sacked him four times. The defense also picked off a pair of passes, both in Saints territory.
It has to be noted that the Bengals were without their top receiver, but this was still an impressive performance from the side of the ball that doesn't always get credit in New Orleans. The Saints cannot expect this kind of defensive outing every week, but when they get it, they'll be impossible to beat.
Week 10 Grade: A+
Season Grade: A
New York Giants
Week 10 Opponent: San Francisco 49ers
When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET
National TV: ESPN
Line (via OddsShark): SF -3
The New York Giants have been perhaps the NFL's most disappointing team this season. Armed with weapons like Odell Beckham Jr., Saquon Barkley, Evan Engram and Sterling Shepard, the Giants should have one of the most explosive offenses in the league.
However, quarterback Eli Manning has struggled, the offensive line has been a mess, and the Giants are averaging just 18.8 points per game.
Can New York turn things around against a 2-7 San Francisco 49ers team ravaged by injuries?
New York Jets
Week 10 Opponent: Buffalo Bills
Result: Lost 41-10
Talk about a letdown. The Jets were playing without rookie quarterback Sam Darnold for the first time this year, but that is no excuse for completely failing to show up against the division-rival Bills.
New York allowed a Buffalo team that has been offensively inept most of the year to rack up 451 total yards. The Jets were unable to answer with their own offense, and the result might be the worst loss of the Jets season.
At the very least, this could be the loss that signals the beginning of the end for head coach Todd Bowles, who is now 23-35 as the Jets head coach.
"I don't worry about my job," Bowles said, per SNY's Ralph Vacchiano. "I don't talk about my job. I'm just trying to get to the next game."
The next game for Bowles and the Jets involves the Patriots, who are coming off an ugly loss of their own. If New York plays like it did against Buffalo, New England will have little trouble taking out its frustration. And the Jets will have little hope of avoiding 3-8.
Week 10 Grade: F
Season Grade: D
Oakland Raiders
Week 10 Opponent: Los Angeles Chargers
Result: Lost 20-6
Well, at least the Raiders put forth a better effort than they did against the San Francisco 49ers last week.
Poor execution, questionable play-calling and silly mistakes are still hurting Oakland far too often, though. There's no other way to explain five trips inside the opposition's 30-yard line resulting in just six points.
This was one of Oakland's better defensive performances of the season, as the Chargers were held to just 335 total yards. When your offense cannot finish drives, though, a solid defensive performance isn't enough.
The Raiders lack the talent needed to compete with playoff-caliber teams. We'll see if the players continue to show some fight next week against the Cardinals. If they cannot win that game, we'll know they've packed it in.
Week 10 Grade: D
Season Grade: F
Philadelphia Eagles
Week 10 Opponent: Dallas Cowboys
Result: Lost 27-20
In a back-and-forth game with the rival Cowboys, the Eagles lost largely because they didn't have the last meaningful possession. The Cowboys did, and they controlled most of the tempo, because Philadelphia couldn't find an answer to Dallas' rushing attack. Ezekiel Elliott finished with 151 yards on the ground.
Yes, the Eagles got one last shot with less than a minute remaining, but with the Dallas defense playing like it was and with Philadelphia needing a touchdown, that last chance wasn't a good one.
The big problem for Philadelphia is an inconsistency on offense that wasn't there during last year's Super Bowl run. The Eagles are again using a committee backfield, but with Jay Ajayi out for the year, the ground game hasn't regularly been reliable.
New addition Golden Tate did add some new wrinkles to the offense, but he wasn't able to stretch the field and open up the offense the way the Eagles hope he can down the stretch. Tight end Zach Ertz was Carson Wentz's go-to target.
The Eagles still have a playoff-caliber defense, but when they can't control the game on the ground or limit the opposition's running game, they're struggling to win the kind of grind-it-out games they did a year ago.
Week 10 Grade: C-
Season Grade: C-
Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 10 Opponent: Carolina Panthers
Result: Won 52-21
Pretty much everything that could have gone Pittsburgh's way Thursday night did—aside from running back James Conner landing in concussion protocol. According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, the Steelers are optimistic that Conner won't miss Week 11, so the team can probably just file this one away as a huge win.
The Steelers absolutely dominated from start to finish. The offense couldn't be stopped—it racked up 457 yards and averaged 7.9 yards per play. What's really encouraging, though, is Pittsburgh's defense actually performed well.
The Steelers didn't completely shut down Carolina's offense, but they did get timely stops and create a lot of pressure on Cam Newton. With this offense, holding a team to 21 points will be enough for Pittsburgh to win most games.
If Pittsburgh can put together complete games like this one with any consistency, it'll be incredibly dangerous in the AFC playoffs.
Week 10 Grade: A+
Season Grade: A-
San Francisco 49ers
Week 10 Opponent: New York Giants
When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET
National TV: ESPN
Line (via OddsShark): SF -3
The 49ers have their quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo, and they should have him back from his ACL injury next season. However, San Francisco may have also found itself a quarterback to rally around for the remainder of this season in Nick Mullens.
Mullens (262 yards, three touchdowns) was phenomenal in his NFL debut last week, and he gives the 49ers a chance to win games and build momentum down the stretch.
We'll find out if Mullens and San Francisco can keep rolling against the Giants on Monday night.
Seattle Seahawks
Week 10 Opponent: Los Angeles Rams
Result: Lost 36-31
The Seattle Seahawks are no longer the cream of the NFC West crop, and they may not even be a playoff team in 2018. You cannot, however, say they don't have enough drive to compete with the best teams the conference has to offer.
For the second time this season, the Seahawks lost to the Rams by a single score, and they're showing the kind of fight many 4-5 teams wouldn't.
"We don't care where we go or who we're playing, it don't matter," head coach Pete Carroll said in his postgame press conference.
Seattle also got some production from rookie first-round running back Rashaad Penny, for what felt like the first time all season. Penny rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown.
Yes, there are some positives to take away from Seattle's loss, but it's still a loss that drops the Seahawks below .500. They can realistically only afford one more loss and still make the postseason, and that'll be a tough ask with the Packers and Panthers up next.
Week 10 Grade: C
Season Grade: C
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 10 Opponent: Washington Redskins
Result: Lost 16-3
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a mess right now, and it's hard to know exactly what to make of them.
Ryan Fitzpatrick got the starting job back but couldn't get a win against the Washington Redskins. The Buccaneers offense racked up 501 yards but scored a mere three points. The defense allowed just 286 yards and 16 points, but that wasn't enough to get the victory. Defensive coordinator Mike Smith was fired earlier this season, and head coach Dirk Koetter took over offensive play-calling duties from Todd Monken for this game.
"I had my reasons," Koetter told reporters.
On the bright side, Koetter's play-calling got the Buccaneers to at least the Washington 30-yard line five different times. The problem is Tampa only earned three points with those opportunities.
It's looking more and more likely the Buccaneers will move on from Koetter after this season, and it's not hard to see why. Tampa opened the season 2-0 and has only picked up a sloppy overtime win over the Browns since.
Week 10 Grade: F
Season Grade: D+
Tennessee Titans
Week 10 Opponent: New England Patriots
Result: Won 34-10
Mike Vrabel's Titans are not afraid of anyone or any situation. They went into Dallas and battered the Cowboys on Monday Night Football last week. They faced Vrabel's former team, the mighty Patriots, on a short week and made short work of them.
This game was never really close, and that's a result of the physicality and drive of this football team. Tennessee might not have the greatest collection of talent in the AFC, but it fights as hard as anyone, and that's good news for the future of the franchise.
That future might even include the 2018 postseason if the Titans can keep rolling. At 5-4, Tennessee is very much in the hunt for the AFC South title with big divisional games on the road against the Colts and Texans up next.
This was a huge win for Tennessee and not only because it keeps it in that divisional race. If the Titans do get into the postseason, they'll be confident in their ability to knock off even the best teams in the AFC.
Week 10 Grade: A+
Season Grade: B-
Washington Redskins
Week 10 Opponent: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Result: Won 16-3
It wasn't pretty for Washington, but it got the win over Tampa Bay nonetheless. You can either credit the Bucs' incompetency for that, or you can credit the Redskins defense for making key plays when it mattered most.
Washington fans will probably do the latter, and it isn't wrong to do so.
Let's be clear: The Redskins defense was not at its best against the Buccaneers. It allowed 501 yards and let Tampa move into scoring position five times. However, Washington also forced three turnovers inside its 30.
Offensively, the Redskins did just enough to put up a touchdown and a trio of field goals. Adrian Peterson averaged 3.6 yards per carry, but he did total 68 yards on the ground. Alex Smith didn't throw for 200 yards, but he didn't turn the ball over either.
The Redskins easily could have lost, but they didn't, and that's huge. The win moves them to 6-3 and keeps them atop the NFC East.
Week 10 Grade: C+
Season Grade: B-