Bobby Petrino Reportedly Fired by Louisville After 3-Plus Seasons

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Bobby Petrino's second stint as Louisville head coach is over.

Pat Forde of Yahoo Sports reported that the university relieved Petrino of his duties Sunday, a day after the Cardinals' 54-23 blowout loss to Syracuse. The loss dropped Louisville to an embarrassing 2-8 on the season, including a 0-7 mark in ACC play.

