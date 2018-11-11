Bobby Petrino Reportedly Fired by Louisville After 3-Plus Seasons

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 11, 2018

Louisville head coach Bobby Petrino tries to get the referees attention during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Syracuse, N.Y., Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Bobby Petrino's second stint as Louisville head coach is over.

Pat Forde of Yahoo Sports reported that the university relieved Petrino of his duties Sunday, a day after the Cardinals' 54-23 blowout loss to Syracuse. The loss dropped Louisville to an embarrassing 2-8 on the season, including a 0-7 mark in ACC play.

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

