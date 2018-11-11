Utah RB Zack Moss Suffered Knee Injury Getting into Bed

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 11, 2018

Utah running back Zack Moss, left, scores touchdown past UCLA defensive back Quentin Lake during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

Utah running back Zack Moss suffered a potentially season-ending knee injury while climbing into bed, coach Kyle Whittingham revealed Saturday. 

"It locked up on him, his leg, and it could have been from a week ago, a month ago, a year ago," Whittingham told reporters. " There's just no way to tell. And so, it's unfortunate. It looks like he's going to need surgery. That's not 100 percent sure right now. I guess there's going to be some second opinions and so forth."

The injury was the result of a pre-existing condition Moss aggravated while climbing into bed. Its severity is unclear at this time, but Whittingham acknowledged Moss could have played his last game for Utah. The junior is considered an early-entry candidate for the 2019 NFL draft.

“The approach we take is in-season you do everything that is in the best interest of the team. After the season it’s what is in the best interest of the player,” Whittingham said. “So, if it’s in Zack’s best interest to come out early, then we’ll support that 100 percent. But those decisions will be made in due time, next month or two. But the first order of business is to get the injury addressed and decide exactly what needs to happen.”

Moss rushed for 1,092 yards and 11 touchdowns in nine appearances this season, emerging as one of the best backs in the Pac-12. 

Armand Shyne rushed for 174 yards to lead the Utes to a 32-25 victory over Oregon on Saturday. Shyne should continue to serve as Utah's lead back for the remainder of the season. 

Related

    CFB Rankings: B/R's Week 12 Top 25 📈

    Utah Utes Football logo
    Utah Utes Football

    CFB Rankings: B/R's Week 12 Top 25 📈

    Ian Wharton
    via Bleacher Report

    Bama's Only Threat to Perfection

    Utah Utes Football logo
    Utah Utes Football

    Bama's Only Threat to Perfection

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Winners and Losers from CFB Week 11

    Utah Utes Football logo
    Utah Utes Football

    Winners and Losers from CFB Week 11

    Brad Shepard
    via Bleacher Report

    Fromm, No. 5 UGA Dominates No. 24 Auburn

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Fromm, No. 5 UGA Dominates No. 24 Auburn

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report