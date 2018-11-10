49ers-Giants Monday Night Football Could Be Relocated Due to California Wildfire

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

The NFL has yet to make a formal announcement regarding the status of the San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants' matchup on Monday night in Santa Clara, California.

An NFL spokesperson told the Sacramento Bee's Chris Biderman the Camp Fire in California could force the league to move the game to another location or push back the event to Tuesday "if the air quality doesn’t improve and stays at unhealthy levels."

Biderman also spoke with a 49ers official who said a ruling for the NFL would likely come at least 24 hours before the game kicks off since that's the point at which both teams are required to be at the location of an upcoming game.

The Mercury News' Cam Inman provided a statement from an NFL spokesman: "We are monitoring conditions in California and are in close communication with the clubs and local authorities."

According to Inman, the 49ers moved up their practice Friday by nearly an hour as a result of concerns about the air quality in Santa Clara.

Biderman noted the NFL moved a Monday Night Football game in 2003 when wildfires blazed throughout the San Diego area. The San Diego Chargers were set to host the Miami Dolphins, with the teams instead heading to Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.

CNN's Nicole Chavez and Dakin Andone reported Saturday at least nine people have died from the California wildfires, with state officials saying potentially more than 300,000 have been forced to evacuate. Chavez and Andone wrote 80 to 90 percent of the homes in Paradise, California, have been destroyed.

49ers assistant strength and conditioning coach Shane Wallen is a native of Paradise. He tweeted Friday his childhood home was lost in the wildfire.