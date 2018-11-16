NFL Players Who Just Need a Change of Scenery

0 of 10

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

When circumstances don't work out, moving to a new place can provide a breath of fresh air and new opportunities. It's no different for NFL players buried on depth charts or limited by low expectations.

The next-man-up mentality will benefit some players hoping for a chance to showcase their skills. For others, that scenario never plays out. It'll take a trade or an expiring contract to further their careers and potentially develop into key contributors.

We'll take a look at 10 talents whose production could see a significant spike on another team. Since the trade deadline has passed, all of these selections will have to wait until free agency or hope for a trade during the following campaign.

Along with each mention, there are three ideal landing spots with next year's projected rosters in mind.