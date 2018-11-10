Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings: Top Pickups After Latest Injuries

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

The injury bug has shown no mercy to fantasy football owners in recent weeks.

Some of the most reliable options, like A.J. Green and Rob Gronkowski, aren't healthy, which has forced owners into making difficult waiver-wire decisions.

There is some relief coming at running back, as one of the top options at the position at the start of the season is healthy, but there are still some concerns lingering about other backfield options.

Quarterback hasn't been a major area of worry for most owners, but there is one developing situation that could wreak havoc on the playoff push.

Quarterback

Injury Report

It's been a tough year for AFC East quarterbacks who don't play for the New England Patriots.

Ryan Tannehill is set to miss his fifth consecutive game for the Miami Dolphins with a shoulder injury, Buffalo's Josh Allen was a limited participant in practice as he works back from an elbow injury, and Sam Darnold will sit out for the New York Jets with a strained foot.

The collection of AFC East injuries shouldn't affect many fantasy rosters, but there's a developing situation in Baltimore that could.

Baltimore Ravens signal-caller Joe Flacco is dealing with a hip injury, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, and his status after Baltimore's bye week is up in the air.

Top Pickup: Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago (Owned in 69 percent of Yahoo leagues)

The list of quarterbacks left on the waiver wire is far from impressive, but there's a chance you could still pick up the Chicago Bears' Mitchell Trubisky to salvage your situation at the position if you're dealing with injuries or bye weeks.

Trubisky's thrown for 14 touchdowns in his past five games, and he's facing a Detroit Lions team that's starting to spiral.

In their past two losses, the Lions have given up 52 combined points, which is the most they have let up in a two-game stretch since Weeks 1 and 2.

Trubisky won't put up numbers that will blow you away, but he will be consistent enough to produce a few touchdown passes to help fill whatever void your fantasy team has at the position.

Running Back

Injury Report

Leonard Fournette is expected to return to the Jacksonville Jaguars lineup Sunday for their clash with the Indianapolis Colts.

Fournette was a full participant in practice Wednesday, Thursday and Friday in advance of the key AFC South clash.

While it's easy to get excited about Fournette's return, it might be a wise decision to keep him on the bench for a week to see how much he can produce in his first game back.

On the other side of the AFC South matchup, Marlon Mack was a full participant in practice for the Colts and will be ready to go Sunday.

The Seattle Seahawks' Chris Carson is listed as questionable with a hip injury, but he didn't practice ahead of the divisional clash with the Los Angeles Rams.

One running back who has already been ruled out for Week 10 is Washington's Chris Thompson, who won't travel to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because of a rib injury.

Top Pickup: Mike Davis, Seattle (Owned in 47 percent of Yahoo leagues)

With Carson banged up, the majority of Seattle's running back touches should go to Mike Davis.

In Week 9's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Davis recorded 62 rushing yards on 15 carries and caught seven passes for 45 yards.

Expect Davis to have a similar role in Seattle's offense in Week 10, as the Seahawks try to get into a rhythm and march downfield against the Los Angeles Rams.

In the Week 5 meeting between the teams, Davis ran for 68 yards on 12 carries, but he wasn't a factor in the passing game.

If he's targeted more by quarterback Russell Wilson, Davis is a perfect pickup to start in PPR leagues.

Wide Receiver

Injury Report

Everyone who scrambled to pick up Dez Bryant the second he signed with the New Orleans Saints got burned, as he tore his Achilles in his first practice with the team. per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

There's a decent chance some owners who picked up Bryant were trying to replace A.J. Green's production, as the Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver is out with a toe injury.

The Green Bay Packers could be without Randall Cobb, who is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury for the home clash with the Miami Dolphins.

There was some good news on the injury front at wide receiver Friday, as Julian Edelman was removed from the New England Patriots' injury report, per ESPN.com's Mike Reiss.

Top Pickup: Tyrell Williams, Los Angeles Chargers (Owned in 52 percent of Yahoo leagues)

Although he experienced a drop off in receiving yards in Week 9, Tyrell Williams scored his fourth touchdown in three games, which makes him a viable waiver-wire option ahead of Week 10.

In Weeks 7 and 8, Williams hauled in 118 receiving yards on four targets against the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans, respectively.

In Week 10, the Chargers face another weak defense in the form of the Oakland Raiders, which means Williams should have plenty of opportunities to dart past the defensive backs and hook up with quarterback Philip Rivers for long gains.

Although he's been a touchdown machine of late, the one concern with Williams is his targets, as he's been thrown to 16 times over the past four games.

Tight End

Injury Report

It feels like this has been said more often than not recently, but all eyes are on Gronkowski's injury status.

Gronkowski is officially listed as questionable after being a limited participant in practice in the buildup to New England's clash with Tennessee.

In the case that he's unable to go, picking up an insurance policy at tight end before Sunday is recommended.

Elsewhere at the position, Washington's Jordan Reed was a full participant in practice Friday, while Cleveland's David Njoku is questionable with knee and rib injuries.

Top Pickup: Jack Doyle, Indianapolis (Owned in 62 percent of Yahoo leagues)

In his first appearance back from injury in Week 8, Jack Doyle was a reliable option for Colts quarterback Andrew Luck.

Doyle caught six of the seven passes thrown in his direction for 70 yards and a touchdown against the Raiders.

Since the Colts are coming off a bye and Doyle was out for six weeks, he's still available in plenty of leagues.

When he's healthy, Doyle has received trust from Luck in the passing game. Look for more of the same in Week 10, when the Colts will attempt to exploit weaknesses in Jacksonville's secondary.

Injury information obtained from official team websites unless otherwise noted.