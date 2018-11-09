J.T. Realmuto on Marlins Trade Rumors: It's Not My Decision Whether I Get Traded

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Despite some reported unhappiness with the Miami Marlins, J.T. Realmuto understands it's not up to him where he plays next season.

Per the Associated Press (via ESPN.com), Realmuto acknowledged the Marlins will decide whether or not to trade him.

"It's not a discussion for me to have, honestly," he said. "It's not my decision whether I get traded or not. It's up to the Marlins. Whatever they want to do with me, that's up to them. So for me, there is really no discussion to be had. My job is to show up and play baseball."

During the Marlins' fire sale last offseason, when Giancarlo Stanton, Marcell Ozuna and Christian Yelich were traded away, Realmuto's agent made it clear his client wanted to leave the organization.

"He would like to be traded to another organization before spring training so he has an opportunity to compete for a championship," Jeff Berry told Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Berry reiterated his client's stance during an Oct. 30 appearance on MLB Network Radio (h/t ESPN.com), saying Realmuto told Miami's ownership and front office he won't sign an extension.

The Marlins still have Realmuto under team control for two more seasons. The 27-year-old is projected to earn $6.1 million in 2019 through arbitration, per MLB Trade Rumors' Tim Dierkes.

Realmuto was named to the National League All-Star team for the first time last season. He hit .277/.340/.484 with a career-high 21 homers in 125 games.