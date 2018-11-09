Simms & Lefkoe: Predicting Every NFL Week 10 Game Against the Spread

Simms & Lefkoe: Predicting Every NFL Week 10 Game Against the SpreadNovember 9, 2018
It's Simms and Lefkoe's Week 10 preview pod!
The guys preview every Week 10 game against the spread on the latest show show: New Orleans Saints-Cincinnati Bengals (9:45); Atlanta Falcons-Cleveland Browns (15:30); Detroit Lions-Chicago Bears (22:50); Arizona Cardinals-Kansas City Chiefs (28:25); New England Patriots-Tennessee Titans (35:25); Washington-Tampa Bay Buccaneers (42:10); Buffalo Bills-New York Jets (47:25); Jacksonville Jaguars-Indianapolis Colts (51:05); Los Angeles Chargers-Oakland Raiders (58:45); Seattle Seahawks-Los Angeles Rams (1:07:05); Green Bay Packers-Miami Dolphins (1:15:00); Dallas Cowboys-Philadelphia Eagles (1:21:10); and New York Giants-San Francisco 49ers (1:26:25).
As always, the show ends with Simms' Five Teams Guaranteed to Lose segment (1:33:55).
Let us know what you think of the picks on Twitter and Instagram @SimmsAndLefkoe.
Warning: Contains NSFW language.
