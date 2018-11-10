Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings: Latest Position-by-Position Rundown

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

If you have Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and/or Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey in your NFL fantasy football lineup, your Week 10 effort got off to an excellent start.

Roethlisberger threw for 328 yards and five touchdowns in his team's 52-21 win on Thursday, while McCaffrey gained 138 scrimmage yards and scored three times.

Some Herculean efforts may be needed to take down any fantasy team with one (or both) of those two, but other breakout performances could be on the horizon, as a few players find themselves in excellent matchups.

Here's a look at some Week 10 fantasy football rankings for quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end. We'll also review one player in each category in more detail.

Top 10 Quarterbacks

1. New England Patriots QB Tom Brady at Tennessee Titans: 350 passing yards, 5 TD (34 points)

2. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes vs. Arizona Cardinals: 350 passing yards, 20 rushing yards, 4 TD, 1 INT (31 points)

3. Los Angeles Chargers QB Philip Rivers vs. Oakland Raiders: 325 passing yards, 4 TD (29 points)

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Ryan Fitzpatrick vs. Washington Redskins: 350 passing yards, 4 TD, 2 INT (28 points)

5. Chicago Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky vs. Detroit Lions: 250 passing yards, 50 rushing yards, 3 TD (one rushing), 2 INT (27 points)

6. New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees at Cincinnati Bengals: 325 passing yards, 3 TD (25 points)

7. Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan at Cleveland Browns: 325 yards, 3 TD (25 points)

8. Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz vs. Dallas Cowboys: 275 passing yards, 30 rushing yards, 3 TD, 1 INT (25 points)

9. Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers vs. Miami Dolphins: 300 passing yards, 10 rushing yards, 3 TD, 1 INT (24 points)

10. Los Angeles Rams QB Jared Goff vs. Seattle Seahawks: 300 passing yards, 3 TD (24 points)

New England Patriots QB Tom Brady at Tennessee Titans

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady hasn't been a fantasy superstar, but he's enjoyed a successful season in real life with 17 touchdowns (to seven interceptions) while completing 67 percent of his passes.

However, look for a monster breakout on Sunday at the Tennessee Titans, as the Patriots' passing attack may provide serious matchup problems for the Titans secondary.

Of note, Pats wideout Josh Gordon could find himself against Titans cornerback and former Patriot Malcolm Butler, who has struggled this year. Zach Cox of NESN provided some Pro Football Focus stats on Butler's 2018 performance:

Meanwhile, Gordon is coming off his best game in a Patriot uniform after he caught five passes for 130 yards and a touchdown versus the Green Bay Packers in Week 9.

The rapport between him and Brady seems to be improving, which could make for a great afternoon for the Pats signal-caller, especially if he hits the speedy Gordon deep a few times.

Top 20 Running Backs

1. New York Giants RB Saquon Barkey at San Francisco 49ers: 8 catches, 170 yards from scrimmage, 2 TD (37 points)

2. Los Angeles Rams RB Todd Gurley vs. Seattle Seahawks: 5 catches, 160 yards from scrimmage, 2 TD (33 points)

3. New England Patriots RB James White at Tennessee Titans: 9 catches, 120 yards from scrimmage, 2 TD (33 points)

4. Kansas City Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt vs. Arizona Cardinals: 5 catches, 150 yards from scrimmage, 2 TD (32 points)

5. Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones vs. Miami Dolphins: 3 catches, 150 yards from scrimmage, 2 TD (30 points)

6. Los Angeles Chargers RB Melvin Gordon vs. Oakland Raiders: 4 catches, 140 yards from scrimmage, 2 TD (30 points)

7. New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara at Cincinnati Bengals: 5 catches, 120 yards from scrimmage, 2 TD (29 points)

9. Tennessee Titans RB Dion Lewis vs. New England Patriots: 7 catches, 100 yards from scrimmage, 1 TD (23 points)

10. Arizona Cardinals RB David Johnson at Kansas City Chiefs: 5 catches, 100 yards from scrimmage, 1 TD (21 points)

11. Chicago Bears RB Tarik Cohen vs. Detroit Lions: 7 catches, 80 yards from scrimmage, 1 TD (21 points)

12. Indianapolis Colts RB Marlon Mack vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: 3 catches, 120 yards from scrimmage, 1 TD (21 points)

13. Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon vs. New Orleans Saints: 3 catches, 120 yards from scrimmage, 1 TD (21 points)

14. Washington Redskins RB Adrian Peterson at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 130 yards from scrimmage, 1 TD (19 points)

15. Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott at Philadelphia Eagles: 3 catches, 100 yards from scrimmage, 1 TD (19 points)

16. Jacksonville Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette at Indianapolis Colts: 2 catches, 90 yards from scrimmage, 1 TD (17 points)

17. Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler vs. Oakland Raiders: 3 catches, 80 yards from scrimmage, 1 TD (17 points)

18. Atlanta Falcons RB Tevin Coleman at Cleveland Browns: 70 yards from scrimmage, 3 catches, 1 TD (16 points)

19. Seattle Seahawks RB Chris Carson at Los Angeles Rams: 2 catches, 80 yards from scrimmage, 1 TD (16 points)

20. New York Jets RB Elijah McGuire vs. Buffalo Bills: 5 catches, 50 yards from scrimmage, 1 TD (16 points)

Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones vs. Miami Dolphins

Here's a stat that will blow your mind: Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones hasn't rushed for less than 5.1 yards per game in any of his six 2018 outings.

For the year, the ex-UTEP star has totaled 6.0 yards per rush, which is No. 1 in the NFL. Jones was part of a three-man backfield for the better part of the season, but fellow back Ty Montgomery was traded to the Baltimore Ravens before the October 30 deadline.

Jones is now the clear lead back ahead of Jamaal Williams and has delivered with some extra touches of late. In his past two games, he's amassed 171 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on just 30 looks.

Now he's in a matchup where the game script should be in his favor. Jones is a clear home favorite (per OddsShark) against the Miami Dolphins, which could mean some extra touches as the team looks to preserve a lead down the stretch. Don't be surprised if he has a breakout performance.

Top 20 Wide Receivers

1. Atlanta Falcons WR Julio Jones at Cleveland Browns: 11 catches, 160 yards, 2 TD (39 points)

2. New England Patriots WR Josh Gordon at Tennessee Titans: 7 catches, 160 yards, 2 TD (35 points)

3. New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas at Cincinnati Bengals: 9 catches, 120 yards, 2 TD (33 points)

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans vs. Washington Redskins: 7 catches, 90 yards, 2 TD (28 points)

5. New York Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. at San Francisco 49ers: 8 catches, 120 yards, 1 TD (26 points)

6. New England Patriots WR Julian Edelman at Tennessee Titans: 9 catches, 100 yards, 1 TD (25 points)

7. Cleveland Browns WR Jarvis Landry vs. Atlanta Falcons: 7 catches, 90 yards, 1 TD (22 points)

8. Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill vs. Arizona Cardinals: 5 catches, 110 yards, 1 TD (22 points)

9. Los Angeles Chargers WR Keenan Allen vs. Oakland Raiders: 6 catches, 100 yards, 1 TD (22 points)

10. Los Angeles Chargers WR Tyrell Williams vs. Oakland Raiders: 4 catches, 110 yards, 1 TD (21 points)

11. Los Angeles Rams WR Brandin Cooks vs. Seattle Seahawks: 6 catches, 90 yards, 1 TD (21 points)

12. Los Angeles Rams WR Robert Woods vs. Seattle Seahawks: 7 catches, 80 yards, 1 TD (21 points)

13. Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp vs. Seattle Seahawks: 7 catches, 80 yards, 1 TD (21 points)

14. Cincinnati Bengals WR Tyler Boyd vs. New Orleans Saints: 6 catches, 80 yards, 1 TD (20 points)

15. Arizona Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald at Kansas City Chiefs: 6 catches, 70 yards, 1 TD (19 points)

16. Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams vs. Miami Dolphins: 6 catches, 70 yards, 1 TD (19 points)

17. Philadelphia Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery vs. Dallas Cowboys: 6 catches, 70 yards, 1 TD (19 points)

18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR DeSean Jackson vs. Washington Redskins: 5 catches, 70 yards, 1 TD (18 points)

19. Seattle Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett at Los Angeles Rams: 4 catches, 80 yards, 1 TD (18 points)

20. Green Bay Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs. Miami Dolphins: 4 catches, 70 yards, 1 TD (17 points)

Green Bay Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs. Miami Dolphins

You can't go too far on NFL or fantasy football Twitter without someone posting a stat praising Packers rookie wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

All of it is well-deserved, and here's a sampling of a few.

Graham Barfield of NFL.com noted Valdes-Scantling's deep-threat ability and how it may provide the Dolphins with some problems:

Rotoworld noted how productive he's been over the past four weeks:

DirecTV analyst James Koh pointed out how well Valdes-Scantling separates from his defenders:

You get the idea by now. Valdes-Scantling could be a bona fide fantasy star in the making, so if he's available in any of your leagues, pick him up.

As for this Sunday, the Packers-Dolphins game could be one Jones takes over down the stretch, negating the need to go to the air.

However, Valdes-Scantling doesn't need many chances to produce. For example, he's had two games of over 100 yards, and he only had six targets in each of them. Ultimately, he should be a strong Week 10 flex candidate.

Top 10 Tight Ends

1. Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce vs. Arizona Cardinals: 8 catches, 120 yards, 2 TD (32 points)

2. Washington Redskins TE Jordan Reed at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 6 catches, 80 yards, 2 TD (26 points)

3. Philadelphia Eagles TE Zach Ertz vs. Dallas Cowboys: 8 catches, 110 yards, 1 TD (25 points)

4. Green Bay Packers TE Jimmy Graham vs. Miami Dolphins: 8 catches, 100 yards, 1 TD (24 points)

5. Chicago Bears TE Trey Burton vs. Detroit Lions: 7 catches, 90 yards, 1 TD (22 points)

6. San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle vs. New York Giants: 7 catches, 90 yards, 1 TD (22 points)

7. Indianapolis Colts TE Jack Doyle vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: 7 catches, 70 yards, 1 TD (20 points)

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE O.J. Howard vs. Washington Redskins: 5 catches, 80 yards, 1 TD (19 points)

9. Buffalo Bills TE Jason Croom at New York Jets: 4 catches, 40 yards, 1 TD (14 points)

10. Cincinnati Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah vs. New Orleans Saints: 3 catches, 30 yards, 1 TD (12 points)

Washington Redskins TE Jordan Reed at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

If this isn't the week that Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed breaks out, then will it ever happen?

Reed has just 33 catches for 340 yards and one touchdown. The whole Washington offense has struggled to get going on a consistent basis, but it's clear Reed and quarterback Alex Smith aren't always on the same page. In particular, Reed's catch rate is a career-low 62.3 percent, which is well below his previous floor of 74.2 percent.

However, a date with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is a time to get right. Not only do the Bucs allow the most points per game in the league, but they also give up the most receiving yards per contest to tight ends, per Football Outsiders.

The Skins may also be in a position where they need to pass more often than not to keep up with an explosive Bucs offense on the road. That could mean a big day for Reed.