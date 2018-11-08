Eric Reid Ejected for Targeting Ben Roethlisberger in Panthers vs. Steelers

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 9, 2018

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 04: Eric Reid #25 of the Carolina Panthers looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth quarter during their game at Bank of America Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Thursday was a day to forget for the Carolina Panthers, and the officials added insult to injury when they ejected safety Eric Reid late in the third quarter of the matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Reid was ejected for a hit against Ben Roethlisberger when the quarterback was scrambling downfield and starting to slide. Reid's shoulder hit Roethlisberger's head as he dove for the sliding quarterback, and NFL Officiating provided an explanation:

Even though Reid was ejected for the play and drew the ire of some of the Steelers, he showed Roethlisberger some respect before he left the field:

Pittsburgh ultimately scored on the possession to go up 45-14 and continue its dominance.

It was a far different showing for Reid than in Carolina's last game, a 42-28 divisional victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He notched an interception and received the game ball in that showing.

