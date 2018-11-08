Marcus Peters: Tell Sean Payton to Keep Talking S--t After Rams' Loss to Saints

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

There will be no shortage of storylines if the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints face off in the NFL playoffs.

"Tell Sean Payton to keep talking that s--t; we'll see him soon," Rams cornerback Marcus Peters said after New Orleans handed Los Angeles its first loss of the season Sunday, Arash Markazi of ESPN.com reported Thursday. "I like what he was saying on the sidelines, too. Tell him to keep talking that shit. I hope we see them soon. You feel me? And we'll have a nice bowl of gumbo together."

Markazi noted the comment was in response to Payton, who said the matchup between Peters and wide receiver Michael Thomas favored the Saints.



Peters might not have liked that the Saints targeted him, but it worked beautifully for the victors. Thomas torched the Rams for 12 catches and 211 yards to go with a touchdown in the 45-35 win.

His score came as the Saints nursed a three-point lead in the final four minutes, and he blew right past Peters for the 72-yard touchdown. He then ran to the goal post and took out a cellphone from the padding, paying homage to a similar celebration from former New Orleans receiver Joe Horn.

The Rams acquired Peters from the Kansas City Chiefs this past offseason via trade, and they surely expected him to be dominant, considering he won the 2015 Defensive Rookie of the Year and is a two-time Pro Bowler.

However, his only interception of the season came in the opener, and Christian D'Andrea of SB Nation noted he's allowed six touchdown receptions in a mere nine games.

It's no wonder Payton targeted him, especially considering Thomas is one of the league's best wide receivers.

Fortunately for Peters, he may get the chance to redeem himself in the playoffs since the Rams are 8-1 and the Saints are 7-1. Los Angeles will need him to play at a much higher level against Thomas or whichever receiver he lines up against if it plans to parlay its red-hot start into a Super Bowl appearance, though.