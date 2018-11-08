Chicago Blackhawks Unveil 'Back in Black' Winter Classic Jerseys

Billy Hurst/Associated Press

One of the NHL's original six teams is going with one of its original looks.

On Thursday, the Chicago Blackhawks unveiled the "Back in Black" jerseys they'll wear Jan. 1 when they take on the Boston Bruins at Notre Dame Stadium for the Winter Classic:

According to James Neveau of NBC Chicago, the black-and-white shirts pay homage to the Blackhawks' first home jersey in franchise history, which they wore in 1926.

Chicago will have a different look on the ice and on the bench, considering the team announced the firing of three-time Stanley Cup-winning head coach Joel Quenneville on Tuesday. Jeremy Colliton assumed the head coaching position.