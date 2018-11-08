New York Giants vs. San Francisco 49ers Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Al Bello/Getty Images

Two of the worst teams in the NFC will square off in the Week 10 Monday night matchup as the San Francisco 49ers (2-7) host the New York Giants (1-7) as small home favorites at sportsbooks. The 49ers are coming off their second win of the season though, routing the Oakland Raiders 34-3 in the Week 9 Thursday night game behind rookie quarterback Nick Mullens.

NFL point spread: The 49ers opened as three-point favorites; the total was 44 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 31.3-14.8 49ers (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Giants can cover the spread

Mullens cannot play much better than he did against the Raiders, so the question is, can he duplicate that performance versus the Giants? Mullens remains a rookie, and Oakland is surrendering 31.5 points per game, good for second-worst in the league. New York's defense is slightly better, and the team is coming off a bye week that should have helped resolve some of the issues on both sides of the ball.

The Giants are sticking with quarterback Eli Manning, and he led them to a 20-17 overtime victory at San Francisco in the 2012 NFC Championship Game en route to the Super Bowl.

Why the 49ers can cover the spread

The 49ers went on a roll around this same time last season, winning six of their last seven games following a brutal 0-9 start. Of course Jimmy Garoppolo was acquired for that stretch run and won all five of his starts for the team to close out the campaign.

This time around, San Francisco will lean on Mullens to do the job, and he showed a lot of poise and confidence in his first NFL start versus the Raiders with 262 passing yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. If Mullens can continue to play that well against another bad team, then the 49ers will be in perfect position to win and cover again.

Smart betting pick

Based on how these teams played in their last games, it looks like New York is tanking and San Francisco is still trying to win. The Giants have dropped three of their last four games after a bye, going 1-4 against the spread in their past five under that scenario. That does not bode well for them here, especially because the 49ers have the better head coach too in Mike Shanahan.

Ride with Mullens and San Francisco as they win and cover for the second straight week.

NFL betting trends

The Giants are 5-12 SU in their last 17 games on the road vs the 49ers.

The 49ers are 9-1 SU in their last 10 games on Monday.

The total has gone under in six of the Giants' last seven games at night.

All NFL odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for more betting picks and analysis on this week's top games. You can also download the free odds tracker app.