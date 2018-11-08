Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Russell Wilson and his Seahawks won the first two meetings with Jared Goff and his Rams, but the latter have taken the last two, including a shootout earlier this season in Seattle. In the fifth meeting of a budding quarterback rivalry the Seahawks challenge the Rams on Sunday afternoon at the Coliseum in Los Angeles.

NFL point spread: The Rams opened as 8.5-point favorites; the total was 51.5 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 32.0-19.3 Rams (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Seahawks can cover the spread

Seattle won two games in a row to end October but now tries to rebound from a 25-17 loss at home to the Chargers last week. The Seahawks drove the opening possession of the game 75 yards to a touchdown, then gave up the next 19 points. They later pulled to within one score, made a defensive stop and drove to the Chargers' 1-yard line. But a Wilson pass in the end zone with no time on the clock bounced off receiver David Moore, ending the rally.

On the day Seattle held a 25-18 advantage in first downs, ran the ball for 154 yards and won time of possession by a 36/24 tilt. But a Wilson pick-six in the fourth quarter proved the difference.

Seattle has actually out-rushed four of its last five opponents, going 3-2 both SU and ATS in the process. At 4-4 overall the Seahawks trail the Rams by 3.5 games in the NFC West, but they're only basically a game behind Minnesota in the battle for the second NFC wild card spot.

Why the Rams can cover the spread

Los Angeles is also looking to rebound this week after taking its first loss of this season last week, 45-35 at New Orleans. The Rams matched the Saints to a 14-14 tie in the second quarter, fell down 35-14 then rallied to forge a 35-35 tie in the fourth. But Los Angeles gave up the final 10 points of the game to fall from undefeated status.

On the day Los Angeles racked up 483 yards of total offense. But the Rams also came up just short on a fake field goal, missed a field goal and threw an interception in their own territory, all of which combined to basically create a minus-27 point differential.

Los Angeles has now out-gained seven of its last eight opponents, and hit the 30-point mark seven out of nine games this season. At 8-1 overall Los Angeles leads New Orleans by a half-game in the battle for the best record in the NFC.

Smart betting pick

The Rams beat Seattle 33-31 back in Week 5 but the Seahawks covered as seven-point dogs. In fact, Los Angeles is just 1-5 ATS its last six times out, mainly because it's been favored by too much too often. The Rams will probably win this game, too, but smart money takes Seattle and the points.

NFL betting trends

The Seahawks are 19-8 SU in their last 27 games vs the Rams.

The total has gone under in 12 of the Seahawks' last 17 games vs the Rams.

The total has gone under in three of the Rams' last four games.

