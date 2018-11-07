NFL MVP 2018 Odds: Patrick Mahomes Moves to Big Favorite Ahead of Drew Brees

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

The breakout season for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes hasn't slowed down, and the chances of him winning the NFL's Most Valuable Player award continue to grow.

According to OddsShark, Mahomes is now listed at -150 to win the honor ($150 bet wins $100) after leading his team to an 8-1 record. While he has been the favorite since the end of September, this is the first time he is better than even odds to win.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is in second place with 3-1 odds to win.

Odds to Win 2018 NFL MVP

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (-150)

Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints (+300)

Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams (+400)

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (+1600)

Tom Brady, New England Patriots (+1600)

Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams (+1800)

Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles (+2000)

Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers (+2000)

Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints (+2500)

Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers (+2800)

Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans (+3300)

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings (+4000)

Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings (+6600)

Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts (+6600)

Brees pulled ahead of Todd Gurley in the race thanks to his effort when the two faced each other in Week 9.

The Saints earned a 45-35 win over the previously undefeated Rams, with Brees throwing four touchdown passes in the process. The quarterback has been as efficient as ever this season and has helped the Saints to a 7-1 record.

Gurley did score his 12th rushing touchdown of the year during the loss, however, and still remains a top MVP candidate thanks to the fact he leads the league in both total yards from scrimmage (1,230) and total touchdowns (16).

However, it will be a challenge to keep up with Mahomes, who leads the NFL with 2,901 passing yards and 29 touchdowns.

These three represent what appears to be an upper tier for the award, ahead of former winners Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady.

A few names also stand out further down the list, including Cam Newton as he leads the Panthers to a 6-2 record. His 100.8 quarterback rating is a career high to go with his 342 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

Adam Thielen is also a long shot as a receiver, but he has been outstanding all year long and is a major reason the Vikings are still competitive in the NFC.