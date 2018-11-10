Fantasy Football Week 10 Sleepers at Every Position

1 of 11

Before we get to the Week 10 sleeper picks, here's a look back at how Week 9 went.

For the record, sleepers count as wins if they finish inside weekly starter territory in a 12-team, points-per-reception fantasy league that starts one quarterback, two running backs, three wide receivers, one tight end, one defense and the always popular flex play—a fairly standard setup.

Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos (3 receptions, 57 yards): Sutton didn't have the game I thought he would, but in this format, he was at least an OK flex option—especially in a week when six teams were on a bye. WIN

Joe Flacco, QB, Baltimore Ravens (206 passing yards): Maybe if Flacco let his eyebrows grow back together, he'd turn back into a decent NFL quarterback. His days as the starter for the Ravens appear to be numbered at this point. LOSS

Alex Smith, QB, Washington (306 passing yards, 22 rushing yards, 1 TD, 1 INT): Washington got walloped by the Falcons in Week 9, but a season-high in passing attempts helped sneak Smith into the back end of the top 12—barely. WIN

Devontae Booker, RB, Denver Broncos (3 carries, 15 yards, 2 catches, 9 yards, 1 TD): Booker finding the end zone saved the day here. Much like Sutton, Booker didn't have a big game—but he did finish inside flex territory. WIN

Duke Johnson, RB, Cleveland Browns (1 carry, 8 yards, 9 catches, 78 yards, 2 TD): Finally a win that doesn't come with an asterisk. With Freddie Kitchens running the offense, Johnson's usage was way up—especially in the passing game. WIN

David Moore, WR, Seattle Seahawks (2 catches, 16 yards): So much for Moore's hot streak. The rookie was a non-factor against the Chargers. It's almost as if the Seahawks passing game can't be trusted or something. LOSS

D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers (1 carry, 32 yards, 1 catch, 16 yards): After a nice Week 8 in which Moore looked like a big part of the offense, he had all of two touches against the Buccaneers. There's still some upside here, but a lot of risk as well. LOSS

DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins (1 catch, 8 yards): This was Parker's career in a nutshell—he followed up a career game against the Houston Texans with one lousy catch against the Jets. My own fault for trusting him. LOSS

Chris Herndon, TE, New York Jets (4 catches, 62 yards): The good news is that Herndon had a pretty good day against the Dolphins. The bad news is that he finished 13th among tight ends, and I'm not milking another flex win. I have standards. LOSS

New York Jets Defense/Special Teams (13 points allowed, 168 yards allowed, 4 sacks): The Jets didn't manage any takeaways, but in a game that had next to no offense on either side, they still finished well inside the top 10 defenses. WIN

WEEK 7: 5-5 (.500)

SEASON: 38-52 (.422)

That's five of 10 for the third time in a month. Maybe this week I can make it six.