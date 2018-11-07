MLB Trade Rumors: Braves Yet to Make 'Any Offer' for Marlins' J.T. Realmuto

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Contrary to prior reports, the Atlanta Braves reportedly have yet to make a trade offer for Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto.

SiriusXM's Craig Mish reported Wednesday that the Braves made Miami a "strong offer" and that the Marlins were "operating as though a trade is likely to happen."

In response, Fancred's Jon Heyman reported that the Braves "have yet to make any offer" involving Realmuto.

The 27-year-old was named an All-Star for the first time last season, as he hit .277 and led the Marlins with 21 home runs and 74 RBI.

Realmuto was one of the few remaining core pieces in Miami after it purged the roster last offseason by trading outfielders Giancarlo Stanton, Christian Yelich and Marcell Ozuna.

Per Spotrac, Realmuto played at a salary of just $2.9 million in 2018, and he is arbitration-eligible for the next two seasons before becoming a free agent in 2021.

Atlanta could be an ideal landing spot for Realmuto if the Marlins decide to part ways with him.

While backup catcher Tyler Flowers, 32, is under contract for the next two seasons, 2018 starter Kurt Suzuki is a free agent. The 35-year-old hit .271 with 12 home runs and 50 RBI last season, and the Braves would likely replace and eclipse that production by trading for Realmuto.

One potential issue is the fact that the Marlins and Braves both reside in the NL East, although Miami didn't shy away from keeping both Yelich and Ozuna in the National League last year with trades to the Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals, respectively.

The Braves went a surprising 90-72 last season to win the NL East, and Realmuto would be a good fit on an Atlanta team that features a strong mix of youngsters such as Ozzie Albies and Ronald Acuna Jr. as well as veterans like Freddie Freeman and Ender Inciarte.