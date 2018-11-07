Former NFL Players Anthony Gonzalez, Colin Allred Elected to US Congress

Will Weissert/Associated Press

A pair of former NFL players were elected to the United States Congress for the first time Tuesday.

Republican Anthony Gonzalez was declared the winner in Ohio's 16th district, according to the Associated Press, while Democrat Colin Allred won Texas' 32nd district, per CBS News.

Gonzalez was a 2007 first-round pick by the Indianapolis Colts, playing five seasons at receiver before injuries derailed his career. Before playing in the NFL, the Cleveland native starred at Ohio State and now has returned home to represent his community.

Meanwhile, Allred was an undrafted free agent who played four seasons at linebacker for the Tennessee Titans. Like Gonzalez, he returned home for his political career, this time in Texas where he both grew up and played his college ball (Baylor).

He also defeated an 11-term incumbent in Pete Sessions.

Kevin Clark of The Ringer noted the interesting connection between the two players:

According to Scott Gleeson of USA Today, these were two of five former NFL players running for political office this year, although the others were competing for local offices.