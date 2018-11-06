Giants' Saquon Barkley Says Todd Gurley Is NFL's MVP: 'I Love the Way He Plays'

Brad Penner/Associated Press

New York Giants rookie Saquon Barkley respects his fellow running backs, saying Los Angeles Rams star Todd Gurley is "at the end of today, the MVP of the league," according to Matt Lombardi of NJ.com.

Barkley noted his admiration for Gurley Tuesday.

"I watch film of Todd Gurley, and I love the way he plays," he said. "He's an all-purpose back. He's a threat every time he touches the ball. He runs physical. He's great in between the tackles."

Gurley certainly has a strong claim for the MVP award as the most productive player on the 8-1 Rams. The running back leads the NFL with 868 rushing yards, over 150 more than anyone else in the league. His 16 total touchdowns are also the best in football.

Of course, it will be difficult for any running back to earn an MVP award in the current era of the NFL.

Quarterbacks have won the award in 10 of the last 11 years, with only Adrian Peterson breaking the streak during his 2,000-yard season in 2012.

On the plus side, Barkley has done a good job of emulating Gurley early in his career. The rookie is one of only three players in the NFL with over 1,000 yards from scrimmage this year and he has been nearly equally effective as a runner and receiver.

If he keeps his level at play, he could also be in the MVP conversation in the future.