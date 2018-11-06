Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Dallas and Philadelphia run an even rivalry as of late, splitting the season series five years in a row. And they've been generous hosts to one another, as the visiting team is 8-2 straight up and 7-3 against the spread over the last 10 meetings. The Cowboys and Eagles meet for the 119th time Sunday night in Philadelphia.

NFL point spread: The Eagles opened as 4.5-point favorites; the total was 44.5 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 31.8-12.1 Eagles (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Cowboys can cover the spread

Three weeks ago Dallas looked super in pounding Jacksonville 40-7, but the Cowboys now seek to halt a two-game losing skid after falling at home to Tennessee on Monday night 28-14. Dallas turned an early Titans turnover into a touchdown, and carried a 14-14 tie into halftime. But the Cowboys came up empty in the second half in suffering a disappointing defeat.

Dallas had chances to take a bigger early lead but missed a short field goal on its first possession and threw an interception from the Titans' six-yard line on its third possession. Later a Dak Prescott fumble near midfield led directly to the Tennessee touchdown that broke that 14-14 tie.

Newly acquired wide receiver Amari Cooper caught five balls for 58 yards and one touchdown Monday night, and he should benefit from another week of practice with Prescott.

At 3-5 overall the Cowboys are in danger of falling out of contention in the NFC playoff race.

Why the Eagles can cover the spread

Philadelphia is 2-1 both SU and ATS its last three times out, and would be 3-0 and 3-0 if it hadn't blown that game against Carolina three weeks ago. Last time out, two weeks ago, the Eagles beat the Jaguars in London 24-18, covering as three-point favorites. Philly then enjoyed last week off.

The Eagles spotted the Jags the first three points of the game, but led 10-6 at the half. Philadelphia then drove its opening possession of the second half 95 yards to a touchdown and held on from there for both the victory and the money.

On the day the Eagles out-gained Jacksonville 395-365, out-rushed the Jaguars 133-70 and held a 33/27 edge in time of possession.

At 4-4 Philadelphia trails division-leading Washington by one game in the NFC East, and basically trails Minnesota by one game in the battle for the second NFC wild-card spot.

Smart betting pick

Philadelphia is coming off its bye week, while Dallas is playing on the road on a short week. Also, while the Cowboys are 5-1 SU over their last six trips to Philly, that sounds like a trend due for a correction. Smart money here gives the points with the Eagles.

NFL betting trends

The total has gone under in the Cowboys' last three games vs the Eagles.

The total has gone under in eight of the Eagles' last nine games at home.

The Cowboys are 0-5 SU and 1-4 ATS in their last five games as road underdogs.

All NFL odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark.