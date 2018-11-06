Edmonton Oilers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Odds, Analysis, NHL Betting Pick

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

The Edmonton Oilers (8-5-1) will attempt to break a six-game series road losing streak to the Tampa Bay Lightning (10-3-1) on Tuesday when they visit them as large road underdogs at sportsbooks. Edmonton has not won at Tampa Bay since 2009, according to the OddsShark NHL Database, with only one victory there dating back to late 2002.

NHL betting line: The Lightning opened as -195 favorites (wager $195 to win $100); the total is at six goals, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NHL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 3.6-2.3, Oilers (NHL picks on every game)

Why the Oilers can pay on the NHL lines

The Oilers are obviously a much better team now than they were during the majority of their series road skid, going 10 years without making the postseason before they finally qualified for the playoffs again two seasons ago.

Led by star Connor McDavid (22 points on 10 goals and 12 assists), they have won five of seven to move within two points of the Pacific Division lead even though they have played one less game than the two teams ahead of them in the standings, the Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks. Edmonton is 5-3 on the road too despite losing to the Washington Capitals on Monday.

Why the Lightning can pay on the NHL lines

The Lightning are coming off a two-game road sweep of the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Canada over the weekend following a disappointing 4-1 home loss to the Nashville Predators in their last game at Amalie Arena on Thursday

They have still won six of their last eight overall to vault to the top of the Atlantic Division again and will begin a three-game homestand versus the Oilers, who have dropped three of four in the second game of a back-to-back situation. One of those took place on March 18 at Tampa Bay, with Edmonton falling 3-1 after beating the Florida Panthers a day earlier.

Smart betting pick

While unbeaten backup goaltender Mikko Koskinen (3-0) will likely get the call for the Oilers in this spot, his numbers have been padded by a 40-save shutout of the Chicago Blackhawks. Koskinen has surrendered three goals in two of his other three wins filling in for regular goalie Cam Talbot with 13 goals of offensive support overall.

That said, the Lightning are quite simply the better team and deserve to be a strong home favorite. Taking the puckline is the best value play here though considering four of the last five home wins for Tampa against Edmonton have been decided by two goals or more.

NHL betting trends

Edmonton is 2-5 in its last seven games when playing Tampa Bay.

Edmonton is 0-5 in its last five games when playing on the road against Tampa Bay.

Tampa Bay is 6-2 in its last eight games.

All NHL odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark.