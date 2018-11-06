NFL Week 10 Picks: Predicting the Winner of All 14 Matchups

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The NFL Week 10 schedule might not have the eye-popping showdowns Week 9 possessed, but there's plenty of playoff implications to go around.

Of the 14 games played Thursday through Monday, six of them pit divisional foes against each other, including key matchups in the AFC South and NFC East.

Also on display in Week 10 are a trio of clashes between the AFC North and NFC South that should serve as tests for the quartet of teams attempting to qualify for the postseason.

In one of the two AFC North vs. NFC South games Sunday, the league's hottest team will continue its remarkable run after making a statement in Week 9.

NFL Week 10 Schedule and Odds (via OddsShark)

All Times ET.

Predictions against the spread in bold.

Thursday, November 8

Carolina at Pittsburgh (-5) (8:20 p.m., Fox/NFL Network)

Sunday, November 11

New England (-6.5) at Tennessee (1 p.m., CBS)

Jacksonville at Indianapolis (-3.5) (1 p.m., CBS)

Buffalo at New York Jets (-8) (1 p.m., CBS)

Detroit at Chicago (-6.5) (1 p.m., Fox)

New Orleans (-4) at Cincinnati (1 p.m. Fox)

Atlanta (-4) at Cleveland (1 p.m., Fox)

Arizona at Kansas City (-16.5) (1 p.m., Fox)

Washington at Tampa Bay (-1.5) (1 p.m., Fox)

Los Angeles Chargers (-9.5) at Oakland (4:05 p.m., Fox)

Seattle at Los Angeles Rams (-10) (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Miami at Green Bay (-7.5) (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Dallas at Philadelphia (-4.5) (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Monday, November 12

New York Giants at San Francisco (-3) (8:15 p.m., ESPN)

New Orleans Shows No Signs Of Slowing Down

The New Orleans Saints have the inside track for the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and if they continue on their torrid path, they could end up with home-field advantage at 15-1.

While some teams would suffer from a letdown after a big win like the Saints had in Week 9 against the Los Angeles Rams, Drew Brees and Co. will do the opposite and continue to roll with the Cincinnati Bengals being the latest team to fall to Sean Payton's team.

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

As they extend their winning streak to eight games, the Saints will record over 400 total yards for the fifth time in 2018 behind yet another impressive performance from Brees.

Brees should produce one of his top single-game performances of the season in Week 10, as he faces a Cincinnati defense that gives up the third-most passing yards in the NFL behind Kansas City and Cleveland.

While Brees should experience success, running back Alvin Kamara might take a while to get going at Paul Brown Stadium, as the Bengals have been able to contain players out of the backfield in the passing game.

Cincinnati has given up the 11th-most receiving yards to running backs, but it's only given up 10 total touchdowns to running backs through eight games.

Eventually, Kamara will break through Cincinnati's defense, as the Bengals will be forced to commit more numbers to the secondary in order to prevent Brees from carving them up on every drive.

Cincinnati will attempt to keep up with New Orleans' offensive firepower, but with wide receiver A.J. Green out at least two games, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Bengals won't be able to match the Saints, as quarterback Andy Dalton adjusts to Green's injury by putting more trust in John Ross. C.J. Uzomah and others.

Colts Win AFC South Elimination Game

Indianapolis and Jacksonville come into Sunday's clash at Lucas Oil Stadium in need of a victory to keep hopes alive for a late-season surge to catch Houston at the top of the AFC South.

With Houston off in Week 10, the winner of the AFC South showdown will move within two games of the Texans, while the loser drops to last place.

The Colts are in a better position to make a run at the divisional crown because they have five games remaining against AFC South opposition, and they pushed the Texans to overtime in Week 4.

D. Ross Cameron/Associated Press

While the Colts are on a two-game winning streak, the Jaguars are trending in the opposite direction on a four-game losing streak.

Jacksonville is 0-2 in the AFC South and it's scored 46 points in the last four games, a run that includes a pair of single-digit point totals against Dallas and Houston.

Neither team can afford a defeat at this point in the season, but Indianapolis is engineered better to earn a victory, as it is getting healthier on offense.

Quarterback Andrew Luck has a full complement of weapons in his arsenal, and even though Jacksonville's strength is its secondary, he'll be able to pick apart the Jacksonville defense, with tight ends Eric Ebron and Jack Doyle turning in strong performances.

The victory will also give the Colts a chance to make noise in the AFC wild-card race, especially with current No. 6 seed Cincinnati falling to New Orleans.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.