    Allen Robinson Evaluated for Concussion After Exiting Bears vs. Rams

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 27, 2020

    Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson runs up field after catching a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
    Craig Lassig/Associated Press

    The Chicago Bears announced receiver Allen Robinson exited Monday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams and was evaluated for a concussion.

    Since joining the team in 2018, Robinson has been one of the most reliable players in the Bears offense when healthy. The wideout entered play with 40 catches for 474 yards despite concerns about a contract extension.

    He finished last season with 1,147 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, and his 98 catches ranked seventh in the NFL.

    The 27-year-old also stayed healthy and played all 16 games for the first time since 2016.

    After missing almost the entire 2017 campaign due to a torn ACL, he dealt with groin and rib issues in 2018 while missing three games.

    Another significant injury to Robinson could be devastating for the Bears due to the uncertainty in the passing attack. Nick Foles has had positive moments this season, but he remains inconsistent, and the squad finished last year 29th in points scored.  

    The Bears may now need Darnell Mooney to step up at receiver, as well as unproven options like Javon Wims and Anthony Miller.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Nick Foles, Bears Fall to Rams on MNF

      Nick Foles, Bears Fall to Rams on MNF
      Chicago Bears logo
      Chicago Bears

      Nick Foles, Bears Fall to Rams on MNF

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Cowboys Making DE Everson Griffen Available for Trade

      Report: Cowboys Making DE Everson Griffen Available for Trade
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Cowboys Making DE Everson Griffen Available for Trade

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Are the Bears Getting Too Many Points?

      Chicago currently +6

      Are the Bears Getting Too Many Points?
      Chicago Bears logo
      Chicago Bears

      Are the Bears Getting Too Many Points?

      theduel.com
      via theduel.com

      Dana Stubblefield's Wife Terri Says Ex-49ers DT 'Absolutely' Innocent of Rape

      Dana Stubblefield's Wife Terri Says Ex-49ers DT 'Absolutely' Innocent of Rape
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Dana Stubblefield's Wife Terri Says Ex-49ers DT 'Absolutely' Innocent of Rape

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report