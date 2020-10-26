Allen Robinson Evaluated for Concussion After Exiting Bears vs. Rams

Craig Lassig/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears announced receiver Allen Robinson exited Monday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams and was evaluated for a concussion.

Since joining the team in 2018, Robinson has been one of the most reliable players in the Bears offense when healthy. The wideout entered play with 40 catches for 474 yards despite concerns about a contract extension.

He finished last season with 1,147 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, and his 98 catches ranked seventh in the NFL.

The 27-year-old also stayed healthy and played all 16 games for the first time since 2016.

After missing almost the entire 2017 campaign due to a torn ACL, he dealt with groin and rib issues in 2018 while missing three games.

Another significant injury to Robinson could be devastating for the Bears due to the uncertainty in the passing attack. Nick Foles has had positive moments this season, but he remains inconsistent, and the squad finished last year 29th in points scored.

The Bears may now need Darnell Mooney to step up at receiver, as well as unproven options like Javon Wims and Anthony Miller.