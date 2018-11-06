Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings: Position-by-Position Breakdown

David Richard/Associated Press

The deeper we advance into the 2018 fantasy football season, the smaller the margin for error shrinks.

Playoff berths and seeds will be decided sooner rather than later. Making the wrong roster decision now can be the difference between getting a seat at the postseason table or being left out in the winter cold.

We'll help spotlight the strongest plays at each position by providing top-10 rankings and taking a closer look at one player selected at every spot.

Quarterbacks

1. Patrick Mahomes, KC (vs. ARI)

2. Drew Brees, NO (at CIN)

3. Cam Newton, CAR (at PIT)

4. Aaron Rodgers, GB (vs. MIA)

5. Tom Brady, NE (at TEN)

6. Matt Ryan, ATL (at CLE)

7. Philip Rivers, LAC (at OAK)

8. Andy Dalton, CIN (vs. NO)

9. Ben Roethlisberger, PIT (vs. CAR)

10. Carson Wentz, PHI (vs. DAL)

The fantasy-relevant Matt Ryan might be here to stay. He just put 350 yards and four scores on the Washington Redskins—and it was only his fourth-highest rated start this season.

It's time the fantasy world took note.

"Patrick Mahomes is the lone quarterback averaging more fantasy points per game," ESPN.com's Eric Karabell wrote. "Look for Ryan to become a bit more popular in the weeks ahead. Sunday's outing was his fifth with at least 27.5 fantasy points, topping the league."

While the Cleveland Browns have allowed the 10th-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks, they've yielded 22-plus-point performances to Mahomes, Derek Carr and Jameis Winston in the past six weeks.

Running Backs

1. Todd Gurley, LAR (vs. SEA)

2. Kareem Hunt, KC (vs. ARI)

3. Saquon Barkley, NYG (at SF)

4. Alvin Kamara, NO (at CIN)

5. Melvin Gordon, LAC (at OAK)

6. David Johnson, ARI (at KC)

7. Christian McCaffrey, CAR (at PIT)

8. James Conner, PIT (vs. CAR)

9. Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (at PHI)

10. James White, NE (at TEN)

Based on how this season has progressed, David Johnson owners should savor this matchup.

He's had a rough go so far, due to the myriad complications of transitioning to new quarterbacks and coaches. Johnson's season-high for rushing is 71 yards (his only time north of 60), his 3.2 yards per carry are easily a career-worst and he's had three scoreless outings compared to one multi-score performance.

But any date with the Kansas City Chiefs defense is as inviting as they come. Kansas City's stoppers rank 20th in points per game, 25th in average rushing yards allowed and 32nd in fantasy points surrendered to running backs.

Wide Receivers

1. Michael Thomas, NO (at CIN)

2. Odell Beckham Jr., NYG (at SF)

3. Julio Jones, ATL (at CLE)

4. Antonio Brown, PIT (vs. CAR)

5. Davante Adams, GB (vs. MIA)

6. Mike Evans, TB (vs. WAS)

7. Keenan Allen, LAC (at OAK)

8. Tyler Boyd, CIN (vs. NO)

9. Jarvis Landry, CLE (vs. ATL)

10. Tyreek Hill, KC (vs. ARI)

The Tyler Boyd breakout is about to accelerate.

He was already an attractive Week 10 play for the fact he's facing the New Orleans Saints. No defense has been more generous to fantasy wideouts. Seven different receivers have already had 100-yard days against the Saints, and they totaled 10 touchdown receptions.

Boyd looks like the next in line. He's already tallied 49 receptions for 620 yards and five scores. Now, he'll have center stage with A.J. Green (toe) expected to miss at least two games, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Tight Ends

1. Travis Kelce, KC (vs. ARI)

2. Zach Ertz, PHI (vs. DAL)

3. Rob Gronkowski, NE (at TEN)

4. George Kittle, SF (vs. NYG)

5. Greg Olsen, CAR (at PIT)

6. Trey Burton, CHI (vs. DET)

7. Jimmy Graham, GB (vs. MIA)

8. O.J. Howard, TB (vs. WAS)

9. David Njoku, CLE (vs. ATL)

10. Evan Engram, NYG (at SF)

While the San Francisco 49ers passing attack has mostly been forgettable from a fantasy standpoint, sophomore tight end George Kittle is the exception to the rule.

His floor seemingly rises by the week, as he's been held below 79 receiving yards just three times in nine games. His average week features 4.6 receptions for 76.9 yards and 0.3 touchdowns. His ceiling sits high enough for him to have four games with 90-plus receiving yards (and three scores in those weeks), and he might even give you an incredible highlight or two for added excitement.

The New York Giants aren't a great matchup for tight ends (10th-fewest fantasy points allowed), but two of the last three they faced collected seven receptions each.

Defense

1. New York Jets (vs. BUF)

2. Chicago Bears (vs. DET)

3. Kansas City Chiefs (vs. ARI)

4. Los Angeles Chargers (at OAK)

5. Washington Redskins (at TB)

6. Los Angeles Rams (vs. SEA)

7. New England Patriots (at TEN)

8. Jacksonville Jaguars (at IND)

9. Philadelphia Eagles (vs. DAL)

10. Green Bay Packers (vs. MIA)

Nothing boosts a fantasy defense quite like facing the Buffalo Bills.

Buffalo's offense averages a league-worst 10.7 points per game. It has surrendered multiple sacks in eight of its nine games and four-plus in four of them. It has six contests with multiple interceptions thrown, two with three picks and just one without an interception.

"No matter which of their three quarterbacks are playing, they have the league's worst passing attack," Michael David Smith wrote for Pro Football Talk. "There are 44 quarterbacks who have thrown at least 10 passes this season, and the Bills' three quarterbacks rank 42nd, 43rd and 44th in passer rating."

Kickers

1. Greg Zuerlein, LAR (vs. SEA)

2. Harrison Butker, KC (vs. ARI)

3. Wil Lutz, NO (at CIN)

4. Stephen Gostkowski, NE (at TEN)

5. Chris Boswell, PIT (vs. CAR)

6. Jake Elliott, PHI (vs. DAL)

7. Mason Crosby, GB (vs. MIA)

8. Robbie Gould, SF (vs. NYG)

9. Graham Gano, CAR (at PIT)

10. Dustin Hopkins, WAS (at TB)

Much like the New Orleans Saints offense that assists his scoring, Wil Lutz rarely has quiet days.

He has booted multiple field goals in four of his eight games, and in the four games he didn't, he totaled 16 extra points. He's missed just one field goal on the season, which is more impressive when considering he has attempted 10 from 40-plus yards out.

Statistics used courtesy of NFL.com and ESPN.com. Fantasy scoring information obtained via Yahoo Sports.