TMZ: Andre Johnson Confronts Man Who Insulted Him on Video at a Bar

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Former NFL star Andre Johnson had words with a man at a Houston bar, according to TMZ Sports, though there was no physical altercation.

Per that report:

"Multiple witnesses tell us the Texans great walked into the Belle Station club in Houston to watch the games around 5:45 p.m. when a 'fan' approached him and started hounding him for photographs. We're told Andre had just walked in the club and told the guy he'd do it after he got settled in. Problem is, the 'fan' wasn't in the mood to be patient and started talking trash to the wide receiver in front of a crowd of people."

The man then reportedly called Johnson an obscenity, though security stepped in and Johnson walked away from the situation.

Johnson, 37, spent 14 seasons in the NFL with the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans, catching 1,062 passes for 14,185 yards and 70 touchdowns. He was a seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro selection.