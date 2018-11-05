Ludacris, Migos, Lil Jon to Perform at EA Sports Concert During Super Bowl Week

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 5, 2018

Ludacris arrives at the Latin American Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

The EA Sports Bowl at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest in Atlanta is set to take place on Thursday, January 31, with musical performances from Ludacris, Migos, Lil Yachty, Lil Baby, Metro Boomin and a DJ set from Lil Jon.

Other performances are expected to be announced in the lead-up to the event as well.

"I'm proud to welcome everyone to Atlanta, my hometown, alongside EA Sports," Ludacris said in the company's press release. "You know me and my friends are going to celebrate Atlanta's amazing music and culture, this is going to be a night you won't want to miss."

The festival will last three days, from Jan. 31 through Feb. 2, with the musical acts for Friday and Saturday yet to be announced. Super Bowl LIII will take place on Sunday, Feb. 3. 

Related

    Can Anybody Challenge NFL's Big 4?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Can Anybody Challenge NFL's Big 4?

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    No One Is Better Than Belichick

    NFL logo
    NFL

    No One Is Better Than Belichick

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    Team Grades for Week 9

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Team Grades for Week 9

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Fortnite Debuting NFL Uniforms

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Fortnite Debuting NFL Uniforms

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report