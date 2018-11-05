Ludacris, Migos, Lil Jon to Perform at EA Sports Concert During Super Bowl Week

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

The EA Sports Bowl at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest in Atlanta is set to take place on Thursday, January 31, with musical performances from Ludacris, Migos, Lil Yachty, Lil Baby, Metro Boomin and a DJ set from Lil Jon.

Other performances are expected to be announced in the lead-up to the event as well.

"I'm proud to welcome everyone to Atlanta, my hometown, alongside EA Sports," Ludacris said in the company's press release. "You know me and my friends are going to celebrate Atlanta's amazing music and culture, this is going to be a night you won't want to miss."

The festival will last three days, from Jan. 31 through Feb. 2, with the musical acts for Friday and Saturday yet to be announced. Super Bowl LIII will take place on Sunday, Feb. 3.