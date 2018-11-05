Happy 26th Birthday to New York Giants WR and NFL Icon Odell Beckham Jr.

November 5 is New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s birthday! The NFL icon is 26 this year.

Watch the video above for a birthday tribute to the king of the one-handed catch.

               

