Fantasy Football Week 10: Rankings, Projections and Waiver-Wire Tips

Week 9 of the NFL season was one of the year's more bizarre fantasy slates.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Mike Evans, who had 46 catches for 770 yards and four scores through seven games, had just one reception (on 10 targets) for 16 yards in a 42-28 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Meanwhile, teammate Adam Humphries scored as many touchdowns (two) as he did all of last year in a sensational eight-catch, 82-yard day.

Elsewhere, the leading scorer in three separate games was not a person but an entire unit, as the defense/special teams of the Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings all had more fantasy points than any skill-position player in their respective matchups.

Moving ahead, we'll take a look at some Week 10 fantasy rankings, alongside some notes on the one-win Oakland Raiders and the fantasy implications for their opponents (most notably the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10) moving forward.

Top 15 Quarterbacks

1. New England Patriots QB Tom Brady at Tennessee Titans: 350 passing yards, 5 TD (34 points)

2. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes vs. Arizona Cardinals: 350 passing yards, 20 rushing yards, 4 TD, 1 INT (31 points)

3. Los Angeles Chargers QB Philip Rivers vs. Oakland Raiders: 325 passing yards, 4 TD (29 points)

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Ryan Fitzpatrick vs. Washington Redskins: 350 passing yards, 4 TD, 2 INT (28 points)

5. Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton at Pittsburgh Steelers: 225 passing yards, 50 rushing yards, 3 TD (one rushing), 1 INT (27 points)

6. Chicago Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky vs. Detroit Lions: 250 passing yards, 50 rushing yards, 3 TD (one rushing), 2 INT (27 points)

7. New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees at Cincinnati Bengals: 325 passing yards, 3 TD (25 points)

8. Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan at Cleveland Browns: 325 yards, 3 TD (25 points)

9. Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz vs. Dallas Cowboys: 275 passing yards, 30 rushing yards, 3 TD, 1 INT (25 points)

10. Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers vs. Miami Dolphins: 300 passing yards, 10 rushing yards, 3 TD, 1 INT (24 points)

11. Los Angeles Rams QB Jared Goff vs. Seattle Seahawks: 300 passing yards, 3 TD (24 points)

12. Washington Redskins QB Alex Smith at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 225 passing yards, 50 rushing yards, 2 TD, 1 INT (21 points)

13. Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger vs. Carolina Panthers: 325 passing yards, 2 TD, 1 INT (20 points)

14. Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield vs. Atlanta Falcons: 300 passing yards, 2 TD, 1 INT (19 points)

15. San Francisco 49ers QB Nick Mullens vs. New York Giants: 300 passing yards, 2 TD (19 points)

Top 20 Running Backs

1. New York Giants RB Saquon Barkey at San Francisco 49ers: 8 catches, 170 yards from scrimmage, 2 TD (37 points)

2. Los Angeles Rams RB Todd Gurley vs. Seattle Seahawks: 5 catches, 160 yards from scrimmage, 2 TD (33 points)

3. New England Patriots RB James White at Tennessee Titans: 9 catches, 120 yards from scrimmage, 2 TD (33 points)

4. Kansas City Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt vs. Arizona Cardinals: 5 catches, 150 yards from scrimmage, 2 TD (32 points)

5. Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones vs. Miami Dolphins: 3 catches, 150 yards from scrimmage, 2 TD (30 points)

6. Los Angeles Chargers RB Melvin Gordon vs. Oakland Raiders: 4 catches, 140 yards from scrimmage, 2 TD (30 points)

7. New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara at Cincinnati Bengals: 5 catches, 120 yards from scrimmage, 2 TD (29 points)

8. Pittsburgh Steelers RB James Conner vs. Carolina Panthers: 4 catches, 140 yards from scrimmage, 1 TD (24 points)

9. Tennessee Titans RB Dion Lewis vs. New England Patriots: 7 catches, 100 yards from scrimmage, 1 TD (23 points)

10. Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey at Pittsburgh Steelers: 6 catches, 100 yards from scrimmage, 1 TD (22 points)

11. Arizona Cardinals RB David Johnson at Kansas City Chiefs: 5 catches, 100 yards from scrimmage, 1 TD (21 points)

12. Chicago Bears RB Tarik Cohen vs. Detroit Lions: 7 catches, 80 yards from scrimmage, 1 TD (21 points)

13. Indianapolis Colts RB Marlon Mack vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: 3 catches, 120 yards from scrimmage, 1 TD (21 points)

14. Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon vs. New Orleans Saints: 3 catches, 120 yards from scrimmage, 1 TD (21 points)

15. Washington Redskins RB Adrian Peterson at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 130 yards from scrimmage, 1 TD (19 points)

16. Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott at Philadelphia Eagles: 3 catches, 100 yards from scrimmage, 1 TD (19 points)

17. Jacksonville Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette at Indianapolis Colts: 2 catches, 90 yards from scrimmage, 1 TD (17 points)

18. Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler vs. Oakland Raiders: 3 catches, 80 yards from scrimmage, 1 TD (17 points)

19. Atlanta Falcons RB Tevin Coleman at Cleveland Browns: 70 yards from scrimmage, 3 catches, 1 TD (16 points)

20. Seattle Seahawks RB Chris Carson at Los Angeles Rams: 2 catches, 80 yards from scrimmage, 1 TD (16 points)

Top 25 Wide Receivers

1. Atlanta Falcons WR Julio Jones at Cleveland Browns: 11 catches, 160 yards, 2 TD (39 points)

2. New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas at Cincinnati Bengals: 9 catches, 120 yards, 2 TD (33 points)

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans vs. Washington Redskins: 7 catches, 90 yards, 2 TD (28 points)

4. New York Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. at San Francisco 49ers: 8 catches, 120 yards, 1 TD (26 points)

5. Pittsburgh Steelers WR Antonio Brown vs. Carolina Panthers: 8 catches, 110 yards, 1 TD (25 points)

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR DeSean Jackson vs. Washington Redskins: 5 catches, 140 yards, 1 TD (25 points)

7. New England Patriots WR Julian Edelman at Tennessee Titans: 9 catches, 100 yards, 1 TD (25 points)

8. Pittsburgh Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. Carolina Panthers: 7 catches, 90 yards, 1 TD (22 points)

9. Cleveland Browns WR Jarvis Landry vs. Atlanta Falcons: 7 catches, 90 yards, 1 TD (22 points)

10. San Francisco 49ers WR Marquise Goodwin vs. New York Giants: 5 catches, 110 yards, 1 TD (22 points)

11. Los Angeles Chargers WR Keenan Allen vs. Oakland Raiders: 6 catches, 100 yards, 1 TD (22 points)

12. Los Angeles Chargers WR Tyrell Williams vs. Oakland Raiders: 4 catches, 110 yards, 1 TD (21 points)

13. Los Angeles Rams WR Brandin Cooks vs. Seattle Seahawks: 6 catches, 90 yards, 1 TD (21 points)

14. Los Angeles Rams WR Robert Woods vs. Seattle Seahawks: 7 catches, 80 yards, 1 TD (21 points)

15. Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp vs. Seattle Seahawks: 7 catches, 80 yards, 1 TD (21 points)

16. Cincinnati Bengals WR Tyler Boyd vs. New Orleans Saints: 6 catches, 80 yards, 1 TD (20 points)

17. Arizona Cardinals WR Christian Kirk at Kansas City Chiefs: 6 catches, 70 yards, 1 TD (19 points)

18. Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams vs. Miami Dolphins: 6 catches, 70 yards, 1 TD (19 points)

19. Philadelphia Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery vs. Dallas Cowboys: 6 catches, 70 yards, 1 TD (19 points)

20. New England Patriots WR Josh Gordon at Tennessee Titans: 4 catches, 80 yards, 1 TD (18 points)

21. Seattle Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett at Los Angeles Rams: 4 catches, 80 yards, 1 TD (18 points)

22. Green Bay Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs. Miami Dolphins: 4 catches, 60 yards, 1 TD (18 points)

23. Arizona Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald at Kansas City Chiefs: 8 catches, 90 yards (17 points)

24. New Orleans Saints WR Tre'Quan Smith at Cincinnati Bengals: 3 catches, 80 yards, 1 TD (15 points)

25. Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill vs. Arizona Cardinals: 5 catches, 80 yards (13 points)

Top 10 Tight Ends

1. Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce vs. Arizona Cardinals: 8 catches, 120 yards, 2 TD (32 points)

2. Washington Redskins TE Jordan Reed at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 6 catches, 80 yards, 2 TD (26 points)

3. Philadelphia Eagles TE Zach Ertz vs. Dallas Cowboys: 8 catches, 110 yards, 1 TD (25 points)

4. Green Bay Packers TE Jimmy Graham vs. Miami Dolphins: 8 catches, 100 yards, 1 TD (24 points)

5. Chicago Bears TE Trey Burton vs. Detroit Lions: 7 catches, 90 yards, 1 TD (22 points)

6. San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle vs. New York Giants: 7 catches, 90 yards, 1 TD (22 points)

7. Indianapolis Colts TE Jack Doyle vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: 7 catches, 70 yards, 1 TD (20 points)

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE O.J. Howard vs. Washington Redskins: 5 catches, 80 yards, 1 TD (19 points)

9. New England Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski at Tennessee Titans: 5 catches, 80 yards, 1 TD (19 points)

10. Carolina Panthers TE Greg Olsen at Pittsburgh Steelers: 5 catches, 60 yards, 1 TD (17 points)

Week 10 Waiver Wire: Top Pickups

Pittsburgh Steelers TE Jesse James (vs. Carolina Panthers): Rostered in 10 percent of Yahoo leagues

Cincinnati Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah (vs. New Orleans Saints): 24 percent

Cincinnati Bengals RB Giovani Bernard (vs. New Orleans Saints): 23 percent

Los Angeles Chargers WR Mike Williams (at Oakland Raiders): 45 percent

Los Angeles Chargers WR Tyrell Williams (at Oakland Raiders): 45 percent

New Orleans Saints WR Tre'Quan Smith (at Cincinnati Bengals): 29 percent

Jacksonville Jaguars WR DJ Chark Jr. (at Indianapolis Colts): 0 percent

Arizona Cardinals WR Christian Kirk (at Kansas City Chiefs): 25 percent

Cleveland Browns RB Duke Johnson Jr. (vs. Atlanta Falcons): 47 percent

Washington Redskins WR Maurice Harris (at Tampa Bay Buccaneers): 0 percent

Green Bay Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (vs. Miami Dolphins): 36 percent

San Francisco 49ers QB Nick Mullens (vs. New York Giants): 3 percent

Oakland Raiders: Fantasy Implications

Is every fantasy-viable player on teams that face the Oakland Raiders a must-start in season-long and daily-fantasy leagues?

The Silver and Black just lost 34-3 to the 1-7 San Francisco 49ers, who started their third-string quarterback playing his first career pro game.

Granted, second-year pro Nick Mullens was sensational en route to a three-touchdown, 262-yard night, but the one-win Raiders looked like a team that will lose by double digits for the rest of the season en route to a 1-15 record.

San Francisco outgained Oakland in yardage, 405-242, and sacked starter Derek Carr seven times and backup AJ McCarron once. In other words, the 49ers had more sacks in one game (eight) than they had in their first eight contests (seven).

Now the Raiders are without edge-rusher Bruce Irvin, the ex-team captain who was released on Saturday. Irvin is the owner of three of the team's seven sacks, so the Raiders will have an even tougher time getting after the quarterback.

Oakland's schedule isn't forgiving down the stretch, as the team faces the Kansas City Chiefs (twice), Chargers (once) and Pittsburgh Steelers, all of whom can light up the scoreboard.

Obviously, the stars are must-starts every week, but the complementary players on those sides should be considered in these spots. If you're in a really tough spot, you can even ponder some backups (e.g. Chiefs running back Spencer Ware) and hope for a blowout so they see extended second-half touches.

The Chiefs, Bolts and Steelers should shine, but everyone has significant fantasy potential versus Oakland down the stretch, including an Arizona Cardinals team that ranks second-last in points per game.

As for Week 10, the Raiders have the Chargers, who have won five straight games and sport one of the NFL's best offenses. The usual suspects (quarterback Philip Rivers, running back Melvin Gordon and wideout Keenan Allen) are clear must-starts, even if the team jumps out to a monster lead and rests players late.

That being said, a pair of wideouts currently rostered in just 45 percent of leagues on Sunday (Mike Williams and Tyrell Williams) should be given significant start consideration if you need to fill a spot.

Tyrell Williams is a fantastic deep threat who has three catches of 45 or more yards. He's caught four touchdowns in his past three games and sports consecutive 118-yard outings on his record.

The 6'4", 220-pound Mike Williams is a bigger wideout who provides a huge target as the team nears the end zone. An owner of five touchdowns, the ex-Clemson star is a significant matchup problem for the entire Raiders secondary.

Even running back Austin Ekeler, who backs up Gordon, isn't a bad option. He's only seen 17 touches in the last three games Gordon has started, but (a) he accrued 98 scrimmage yards on 14 touches against the Bills in a game the Chargers led 28-3 at halftime and (b) he caught a 44-yard pass for a touchdown when he last played Oakland.

In other words, Ekeler could see more touches if this game gets out of hand early, and Oakland may also have trouble containing him out of the backfield as it did earlier this season.

The Raiders haven't done well against pass-catching running backs through the season's first eight weeks, as Football Outsiders ranks them 31st in defensive efficiency versus the position.

In sum, all of the Chargers' fantasy options are in play, and the same can be said for any team that faces Oakland through the end of the season barring a significant defensive turnaround.