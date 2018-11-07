Every NFL Team's Biggest Subplot for the Rest of 2018

0 of 32

If you look at all 32 NFL teams' 2018 campaigns as 17-chapter books representing each week of the regular season (with some bonus chapters for future playoff teams), we can already discern some storylines for the entire year without reading the second half. For example, a few teams are already looking forward to 2019 after rough first halves. There is no intrigue in the final eight chapters.

The plots for most teams' 2018 seasons are obvious at this point (we'll look at them in brief regardless), but we'll dive deeper into the biggest subplot for each squad, which may not be as visible. These are storylines fans should care most about from now through Week 17.

Obviously, the subplots are all related to the plots in some fashion (e.g., quarterback Blake Bortles' performance and running back Leonard Fournette's health are the keys to the main plot of whether the Jacksonville Jaguars can make the playoffs).

We'll go around the league for all of them.