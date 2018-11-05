NFL Team Grades for Week 9

NFL Team Grades for Week 9November 5, 2018
One of the best things about the NFL is the variety of games it has to offer.
Week 9 ran the gambit, offering up rivalry games, offensive track meets, defensive battles, young quarterback duels and even a twice-in-a-lifetime matchup between Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.
The results were just as varied. Some teams won big, others were utter failures, and there was a little bit of everything in between.
How did your favorite team grade out in Week 9? Where does it stand moving forward? Let's dig in.
Arizona Cardinals
Week 9 Bye
This season is all about building for the future for the Arizona Cardinals. Fortunately, fans got to see a promising glimpse of that future just before the bye. Rookie quarterback Josh Rosen and rookie receiver Christian Kirk hooked up to cap a comeback win, Arizona's second victory of the season.
Wins are going to be hard to come by as the Cardinals figure out the direction in which they're headed. However, Arizona still has the opportunity to develop Rosen, evaluate head coach Steve Wilks and the coaching staff and determine which players deserve to be around for the next stage of the rebuild.
Arizona faces the high-flying Kansas City Chiefs next.
Season Grade: D
Atlanta Falcons
Week 9 Opponent: Washington Redskins
Result: Won 38-14
Don't look now, but the Atlanta Falcons have ripped off three wins in a row and now sit at 4-4. If they continue to surge, they'll be right back in the playoff hunt sooner than later.
The Falcons offense showed off against a Washington Redskins defense that came in allowing fewer than 325 yards per game. Atlanta racked up 491 yards of offense and ended six of its nine drives with points. Quarterback Matt Ryan (350 yards, four touchdowns, one interception) was particularly impressive.
Offense hasn't been Atlanta's problem this season, though. The defense is what made a difference in this game. Washington quarterback Alex Smith was only sacked three times, but he was frequently under pressure. Adrian Peterson had only 33 scoreless yards on 12 touches, and the Falcons grabbed one interception and had chances for more.
When the Falcons can hold their opponent to no more than 20 points, they're going to win more often than not. They'll have a chance to do so again next week against the floundering Cleveland Browns.
Week 9 Grade: A
Season Grade: C+
Baltimore Ravens
Week 9 Opponent: Pittsburgh Steelers
Result: Lost 23-16
The Baltimore Ravens had a chance to get back into the AFC North hunt in Week 9, as they were hosting a Pittsburgh Steelers team they embarrassed on the road in Week 4. But the rematch played out far differently, and at 4-5, the Ravens now face an uphill battle in the division.
In that Week 4 meeting, the Ravens shut down the Steelers running game and forced Pittsburgh to be one-dimensional in the second half. This time, second-year back James Conner ran for 107 yards, which opened up the rest of the Steelers offense.
Offensively, Baltimore struggled to control the game on the ground—it averaged only 3.8 yards per carry—and to finish drives. The Ravens twice settled for field goals inside the Steelers' 10-yard line, which proved costly in what wound up being a one-score game.
Baltimore had its chances, but it couldn't find enough of an offensive rhythm—occasional appearances by Lamar Jackson at quarterback may have played a part—to come out on top. The Ravens will get an opportunity to work on that rhythm against a bad Cincinnati Bengals defense in Week 11 after their bye.
Week 9 Grade: C-
Season Grade: C-
Buffalo Bills
Week 9 Opponent: Chicago Bears
Result: Lost 41-9
Nathan Peterman is not an NFL-caliber starting quarterback. Everyone realizes that except the Buffalo Bills.
Peterman was Buffalo's choice to start the season, and with rookie Josh Allen and journeyman Derek Anderson both injured, he was again thrust into the starting role against the Chicago Bears.
The end results were about as ugly as possible, although the Oakland Raiders may have saved the Bills from having the worst loss of the week. Peterman tossed three interceptions, and the offense averaged a paltry 3.3 yards per offensive play.
Buffalo's defense, which once again played well between the 20s, was overworked. It held Chicago to a mere 190 yards of offense, but the Bears scored twice on defense and made the most of drives they were able to sustain.
Offensively, Buffalo is a catastrophe. The Bills need to consider not subjecting Allen to it again this season, even once he is healthy.
Week 9 Grade: F
Season Grade: D-
Carolina Panthers
Week 9 Opponent: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Result: Won 42-28
The Carolina Panthers refuse to let the New Orleans Saints run away with the NFC South.
The Panthers dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the trenches on Sunday, controlled the tempo of the game with the run and did enough defensively to derail a comeback attempt after Ryan Fitzpatrick led Tampa back from 35-7 to pull within a touchdown.
Christian McCaffrey (79 yards rushing, two touchdowns) is emerging as one of the league's best workhorse backs. He led a rushing attack that averaged 5.6 yards per carry against the Buccaneers. Cam Newton balanced out the offense with an efficient 19-of-25, 247-yard performance, while Luke Kuechly and the Panthers defense forced three three-and-outs and picked off Fitzpatrick off twice.
This was a strong team victory, and it keeps the 6-2 Panthers on pace for the postseason.
Week 9 Grade: A-
Season Grade: B+
Chicago Bears
Week 9 Opponent: Buffalo Bills
Result: Won 41-9
The Bears didn't get their offense rolling against the Bills but, well, they didn't have to. Their defense once again dominated, and Mitchell Trubisky and Co. took advantage often enough to rack up 27 points off of only 190 offensive yards.
Chicago didn't need those offensive points, though. The defense scored twice, which would have won the game on its own.
"It makes it real easy," Trubisky said of his defense, per Rick Morrissey of the Chicago Sun-Times.
Teams rarely have a subpar performance on offense and still blow out the opposition, but that's exactly what Chicago did against Buffalo. The Bears are now 5-3 and set up for a potential playoff run.
Chicago has a chance to seize control of the NFC North with upcoming games against the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings.
Week 9 Grade: A-
Season Grade: B
Cincinnati Bengals
Week 9 Bye
The Bengals are tough to figure out. At 5-3, they're in the race to win the AFC North. However, their 32nd-ranked defense (447.8 yards per game allowed) could be a fatal flaw if they do reach the playoffs.
The Bengals also fell flat in a playoff atmosphere during their Week 7 blowout loss to the Chiefs.
Cincinnati is a good team that is finding ways to win, but it remains to be seen if it's capable of going on a playoff run. We're going to find out a lot coming out of the bye, as the Bengals next two games come against the Saints and the Ravens.
Season Grade: B-
Cleveland Browns
Week 9 Opponent: Kansas City Chiefs
Result: Lost 37-21
In their first game without Hue Jackson and Todd Haley, the Browns did have a different offensive flavor. Duke Johnson (nine receptions, 78 receiving yards, two touchdowns) became a focal point of the game plan, and the offense played aggressively, going for three two-point conversions.
However, the Browns defense had zero answers for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense. Injuries were part of the problem—Damarious Randall didn't suit up, while E.J. Gaines and Denzel Ward both left the game—but poor tackling and a lack of a pass rush also hurt Cleveland.
Given the injuries and how poorly the defense played, the Browns losing by only two scores is somewhat impressive.
New offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens made it clear that developing rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield was the priority for the rest of the season. Mayfield (297 yards, two touchdowns, one interception) played well and should pick up a few things to build upon from this game.
But as a team, Cleveland can't feel good about this loss.
Week 9 Grade: D+
Season Grade: D+
Dallas Cowboys
Week 9 Opponent: Tennessee Titans
When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET
National TV: ESPN
Line (via OddsShark): DAL -4.5
Things haven't gone quite the way the Dallas Cowboys would have liked this season, thanks mostly to an ineffective passing game. The running game (136.9 yards per game) and defense (an NFL-low 17.6 points per game allowed) have been strong, but Dak Prescott has struggled.
Dallas recently traded a first-rounder for Amari Cooper to help Prescott and the passing game. We'll get our first look at his impact against the Tennessee Titans on Monday night. A win will move Dallas to .500 and back in the NFC East race. A loss drops the Cowboys to 3-5 and into panic mode.
Denver Broncos
Week 9 Opponent: Houston Texans
Result: Lost 19-17
The Denver Broncos have had opportunities to win games this season, but they let them slip away far too often. They did so again against the Houston Texans, coming a missed 51-yard field goal away from pulling out the victory.
It's time to face the fact that this is who the 3-6 Broncos are—a team that falls just short of being relevant.
Case Keenum (290 yards, one touchdown) had a solid, if unspectacular, day at quarterback. The defense held Deshaun Watson and the Texans to just 290 total yards. Ultimately, though, Denver couldn't make enough key plays.
Brandon McManus missed two field goals, including the potential game-winner. Devontae Booker lost a fumble. You can point a finger at these mistakes, but Denver as a team has to accept responsibility for not playing well enough to overcome them.
It's now time to evaluate the future of this franchise—most importantly at quarterback and in the front office.
Week 9 Grade: C-
Season Grade: D+
Detroit Lions
Week 9 Opponent: Minnesota Vikings
Result: Lost 24-9
The Lions have been confounding this season. They've dominated the Green Bay Packers, Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots, yet they've struggled against everyone else.
For the second consecutive week, they lost decisively to a playoff-caliber team Sunday.
The Lions couldn't get Kerryon Johnson (37 rushing yards) and their running game going against the Vikings, which forced the offense to lean on the pass. Surprising exactly no one, that passing attack wasn't better without Golden Tate on the field.
Matthew Stafford struggled to do much of anything because his pass protection was putrid. He was sacked 10 times and lost 56 yards on those sacks—10 fewer yards than the Lions gained on the ground.
The Lions aren't going to throw in the towel down the stretch, but they aren't a playoff team, either. We'll see just how much fight is left in this team in the coming weeks, as the Lions have upcoming games against the Bears, Panthers and Los Angeles Rams.
Week 9 Grade: F
Season Grade: C-
Green Bay Packers
Week 9 Opponent: New England Patriots
Result: Lost 31-17
Sunday night's game between the Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots was everything we expected it to be. No, it wasn't an offensive track meet between Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady. Instead, it was a chess match between two of the greatest to ever play quarterback in the NFL, with a few incredible moments from each.
Unfortunately for Green Bay, injuries to the defense—cornerback Kevin King, safety Kentrell Brice and linebacker Blake Martinez all left the game—helped tilt the contest in Brady's favor. It didn't help that safety Jermaine Whitehead was also ejected for a post-play helmet slap.
Packers fans will likely question some of the play-calling in this one because the offense was bland at times, but with a full defensive lineup, this game likely unfolds differently. Let's not forget this was a 17-all game in the third quarter.
The bigger issue is the loss drops Green Bay to 3-4-1, trailing both the Bears and Vikings in the division. Next week's game against the Miami Dolphins becomes a must-win.
Week 9 Grade: C-
Season Grade: C
Houston Texans
Week 9 Opponent: Denver Broncos
Result: Won 19-17
This was not a dominant win for the Texans. In fact, Houston should feel lucky it escaped with a victory. If Brandon McManus doesn't miss his kick at the end of regulation, the Texans lose.
Good teams find ways to win tough games, though, and the Texans are quietly evolving into one of the better teams in the AFC.
Facing an inspired Broncos defense, Watson (213 yards passing, 38 yards rushing, two touchdowns) did just enough to pull his team ahead on the scoreboard. He didn't get much help from the ground game, which averaged 2.2 yards per carry without him, and he missed Will Fuller (injury) stretching the field. Yet, he still got the job done.
The defense also did just enough to put Houston in position to win.
On a positive note, Demaryius Thomas was an immediate factor, producing 61 yards on three catches. On an even more positive note, the Texans have now won six in a row and sit atop the AFC South at 6-3.
Week 9 Grade: C
Season Grade: B+
Indianapolis Colts
Week 9 Bye
At 3-5, the Indianapolis Colts aren't completely out of the AFC South race. However, trying to chase the Texans is going to be a difficult challenge.
Still, the Colts have some things to build on coming out of the bye. Andrew Luck has returned to Pro Bowl form, and the running game—which has produced 200-plus yards in back-to-back contests—is beginning to come alive. With T.Y. Hilton back from injury, the Indianapolis offense is going to present problems for any opponent.
With divisional games against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans next, Indianapolis can put a little pressure on Houston in the coming weeks.
Season Grade: C-
Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 9 Bye
My, how the Jaguars have fallen. This time in 2017, Jacksonville had the league's most feared defense. Earlier this year, the Jaguars were within a few plays of reaching the Super Bowl. Yes, losing to the Patriots in the AFC title game hurt, but few could have expected this type of hangover.
The Jaguars are sitting at 3-5, and they're lucky to be there. The offense has been hampered by an injured Leonard Fournette and an ineffective Blake Bortles. The once-mighty defense is getting gashed on the ground (123.2 yards per game), and it's allowing opponents to set the tempo.
The Jaguars visit Indianapolis next, and a loss there would all but end Jacksonville's season.
Season Grade: D+
Kansas City Chiefs
Week 9 Opponent: Cleveland Browns
Result: Won 37-21
How good was the Chiefs offense in Week 9? It racked up 499 yards, converted six of 10 third-down attempts and only punted twice. Patrick Mahomes threw for 375 yards and three scores, while Kareem Hunt averaged a strong 5.4 yards per carry while scoring three total touchdowns.
The Chiefs made it look easy against a banged-up Browns defense. Ball-carriers regularly broke loose, and pass-catchers frequently ran unopposed down the field.
Chiefs fans are used to seeing their offense put on a show, but they should feel good about seeing some productivity from the defense.
Kansas City wasn't perfect defensively—it allowed 388 total yards—but it did get some key stops and routinely pressured Baker Mayfield. He was sacked only twice, but he often had to get rid of the ball before plays fully developed.
The Chiefs are now 8-1 and will face another struggling team, the Cardinals, before taking on the Rams in a potential Super Bowl preview in Week 11.
Week 9 Grade: A-
Season Grade: A-
Los Angeles Chargers
Week 9 Opponent: Seattle Seahawks
Result: Won 25-17
The Chiefs and Patriots have been commanding attention in the AFC, but the conference needs to be wary of the Los Angeles Chargers. They engineered a win over a quality Seattle Seahawks team in Week 9 and have now won five in a row.
This win was different than the last few. This wasn't picking on rebuilding teams like the Browns or the Oakland Raiders. Seattle came in 4-3 and was playing like a playoff contender. The Chargers offense did enough to build a 19-10 halftime lead, and the defense did enough to stifle Seattle's late comeback attempt.
Of course, the Seahawks wouldn't have had a shot at a comeback if kicker Caleb Sturgis hadn't missed two extra-point attempts and a field goal. This is an issue that needs to be addressed.
This was a hard-fought win for the Chargers, and an important one. It keeps them in the AFC West race with games against the Raiders and Broncos upcoming.
Week 9 Grade: B-
Season Grade: B+
Los Angeles Rams
Week 9 Opponent: New Orleans Saints
Result: Lost 45-35
The Los Angeles Rams are undefeated no more. In a battle with the Saints that featured plenty of back-and-forth (and back again), it was a couple of mistakes and the slimmest of margins that cost L.A.
A horrendous series of events before halftime hurt the Rams. First, punter Johnny Hekker failed to convert on a fake field goal. On the next drive, Greg Zuerlein missed a 51-yarder. On the next, Jared Goff was picked off at the Rams' 36.
By halftime, the Saints had built a 35-17 lead after getting touchdowns on each of those plays.
However, Los Angeles didn't quit. Instead, it stormed back to tie the game at 35 in the fourth quarter. However, the defense couldn't hold after that, and the Saints built another 10-point lead.
Let's be realistic, though: The Saints have one of the league's most potent offenses, and the Rams were able to keep pace for most of four quarters despite some significant miscues. Finally losing doesn't mean the Rams are no longer strong title contenders, and these teams may well meet again in the NFC Championship Game.
Week 9 Grade: C-
Season Grade: A
Miami Dolphins
Week 9 Opponent: New York Jets
Result: Won 13-6
Rabid NFL fans will likely view this game as a defensive struggle. Casual fans will just call it sloppy. The Miami Dolphins outlasted the New York Jets in a game that featured 15 punts and little offense.
The Brock Osweiler-led Dolphins offense was off for most of the day. Osweiler, who passed for only 139 yards, couldn't find ways to stretch the field, which allowed the Jets to key in on the run. As a team, the Dolphins averaged only 2.4 yards per carry.
Miami's offense scored a mere six points—three of which came after an interception in Jets territory—and went three-and-out six times.
The Dolphins didn't need much offense, though, as their defense consistently pressured rookie quarterback Sam Darnold and forced him into game-killing mistakes. Darnold had four interceptions, the second of which was returned for a touchdown and set Miami up for the win.
At 5-4, the Dolphins are still alive in the playoff hunt, but they have a tough matchup with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers up next.
Week 9 Grade: C
Season Grade: C
Minnesota Vikings
Week 9 Opponent: Detroit Lions
Result: Won 21-9
This was the kind of performance Minnesota fans have been waiting for. The Vikings played to their strengths against the Lions, leaning on the defense and the run while letting Kirk Cousins make a handful of timely throws when necessary.
Cousins was an efficient 18-of-22 for 164 yards, and that's all Minnesota needed from the passing game. The defense sacked Stafford 10 times and kept Detroit out of the end zone. It also limited the Lions rushing attack to a mere 2.8 yards per carry.
Dalvin Cook (89 rushing yards) led a ground game that carried the offense. The Vikings didn't chew up yardage—they had only 283 total yards on the day—but they were in control from start to finish.
Adam Thielen's streak of 100-yard games finally came to an end, but the Vikings are better off when they don't need him to gobble up catches and yards. This kind of efficient, methodical approach will put Minnesota in position to win often down the stretch.
At 5-3-1, the Vikings are set up for a playoff push.
Week 9 Grade: A+
Season Grade: B
New England Patriots
Week 9 Opponent: Green Bay Packers
Result: Won 31-17
Sunday's game was billed as a battle between Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. As the game unfolded, however, the Patriots proved that even with two of the best ever on the field, football is still won and lost by the team.
Brady played well enough—he finished with 294 yards passing and a touchdown—but he also struggled for stretches against Mike Pettine's creative play-calling. The Patriots were able to pull out of a 17-point deadlock because they had better offensive weapons, a healthier defense and an offensive game plan that adapted throughout the contest.
New England played without tight end Rob Gronkowski and starting running back Sony Michel, but the Pats found ways to overcome. Cordarrelle Patterson performed like a legitimate running back, rushing for 61 yards and 5.5 yards per carry. Josh Gordon continued his rise with the Patriots, replacing Gronk as New England's main receiving threat and finishing with 130 yards and a score.
This wasn't a domination by any means, but it was a big win over a quality opponent, and it keeps New England firmly atop the AFC East at 7-2.
Week 9 Grade: B+
Season Grade: B+
New Orleans Saints
Week 9 Opponent: Los Angeles Rams
Result: Won 45-35
Forget the fact that the Rams put up 483 yards of offense and 35 points. The Saints defense is improving, and it showed that against Los Angeles. Those numbers don't look good, but they don't tell the whole story. What got the Saints the win was the pair of fourth-down stops, the interception, twice forcing the Rams to settle for field goals and the fourth-quarter three-and-out.
Oh, and holding Todd Gurley to 68 yards rushing didn't hurt.
New Orleans has enough offensive firepower to match any team in the league, even the explosive Rams. What it needs is a few timely plays from the defense. New Orleans' offensive stars shined—especially Michael Thomas, who had 12 receptions and 211 yards with a TD—but it was those defensive plays that made the difference.
The Saints just need to make sure the defense can make these plays in the postseason, potentially against these same Rams with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.
Week 9 Grade: B
Season Grade: A
New York Giants
Week 9 Bye
At 1-7, the New York Giants are playing for the future. It's become clear that Eli Manning is in the twilight of his career, and shoddy offensive line play is only highlighting that fact. That's despite having a plethora of weapons on offense, which is averaging just 18.8 points per game.
On a positive note, the Giants do have a building block for the future—and likely a perennial All-Pro—in rookie running back Saquon Barkley. Once New York does identify its quarterback of the future, Barkley, Odell Beckham Jr., Evan Engram and Sterling Shepard will give him plenty to work with.
Of course, fixing the offensive line will also have to be a priority. The Giants have allowed 31 sacks, and that's hard for any quarterback, regardless of age, to overcome.
Season Grade: F
New York Jets
Week 9 Opponent: Miami Dolphins
Result: Lost 13-6
We'll give the Dolphins defense some credit for shutting down the Jets, but we also have to give New York some blame for sloppy play. You can specifically blame Darnold, who threw four interceptions and had perhaps his worst game as a pro to date.
"There's no excuse for how I played out there," Darnold said, per Darryl Slater of NJ.com. "I've got to play better."
Darnold has shown glimpses of promise this season, but he's also been a turnover machine—he already has 14 picks and a lost fumble. For a team that lacks much offensive talent, that's a huge issue.
Darnold again got little help from his skill-position players. The Jets averaged only 3.8 yards per carry, and rookie tight end Chris Herndon led the team with a mere 62 yards receiving. Darnold tried to do too much as a result, and it cost him.
At 3-6, the Jets are watching the 2018 season slip away. It's now time to focus fully on developing Darnold and getting him to play more efficiently.
Week 9 Grade: D-
Season Grade: D+
Oakland Raiders
Week 9 Opponent: San Francisco 49ers
Result: Lost 34-3
The Raiders aren't tanking. Really. They're just...setting the foundation for a championship contender.
"We're going to build a championship football team here," head coach Jon Gruden told reporters after Thursday night's blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
The Raiders may eventually have a championship contender, but it isn't going to happen in Oakland. Gruden is clearly building this team for Las Vegas. He's already traded away Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper, and he's planning to cut Bruce Irvin, who was named a defensive captain before the start of the season.
Against the 49ers, Raiders players made it clear they are not going to play hard for Gruden. They packed it in early in a game that was never close. Derek Carr was sacked seven times, the defense allowed San Francisco to average 4.5 yards per carry, and it made Nick Mullens look like Joe Montana in his first-ever NFL action.
Oakland quit on Gruden Thursday, and it's time to admit this season is unofficially over.
Week 9 Grade: F
Season Grade: F
Philadelphia Eagles
Week 9 Bye
The defending champion Philadelphia Eagles got off to a slow start and have been impacted by injuries. Carson Wentz and Alshon Jeffery both got late starts to the season, and Jay Ajayi has since been placed on injured reserve.
However, the Eagles have won two of their last three and recently got some offensive help in the Golden Tate trade. They are sitting at .500 despite the slow start and injuries, and they have a chance to make up ground in the division thanks to Washington's Week 9 loss.
Philadelphia can get right back into the playoff race. Wins over the Cowboys and Saints in the next two weeks would get the Eagles in it and would make a big statement that the champs are back.
Season Grade: C-
Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 9 Opponent: Baltimore Ravens
Result: Won 23-16
If there's one thing we've learned about the Steelers in recent weeks, it's that they don't need Le'Veon Bell back in the lineup to be successful.
Second-year running back James Conner has excelled with the starting job, and he made a difference again against the rival Ravens. He topped the 100-yard mark on the ground for the fourth straight week, and he ensured Pittsburgh could run a balanced offensive attack.
The Steelers are starting to tighten up defensively, which makes them a potentially dangerous playoff team. On Sunday, they limited Baltimore to 268 yards of offense and only 4-of-12 third-down conversions.
This wasn't a pretty game—it never is against Baltimore—and it briefly looked disastrous as Ben Roethlisberger briefly left with a shoulder injury. It wound up being a huge win, as the Steelers got revenge for their Week 4 loss, posted their fourth consecutive victory and stayed atop the division at 5-2-1.
We'll see if they can keep rolling against the Panthers on Thursday night.
Week 9 Grade: B
Season Grade: B
San Francisco 49ers
Week 9 Opponent: Oakland Raiders
Result: Won 34-3
The 49ers showed the world what Kyle Shanahan's offense can look like when it is clicking on Thursday night. With third-string quarterback Nick Mullens getting his first NFL action, the offense rolled all over the Raiders for 405 yards and 7.5 yards per offensive play.
Mullens went 16-of-22 for 262 yards and three touchdowns in what was one of the best pro debuts in league history.
San Francisco's defense also got going against a Raiders team that didn't look like it wanted to be on the field. The 49ers logged eight sacks, held the Raiders to just 4.4 yards per play and allowed a mere three points.
This has been a lost season because of injuries—Jerick McKinnon and Jimmy Garoppolo headline the list—but the 49ers showed that this team will be competitive once the right pieces are on the roster and healthy.
Week 9 Grade: A+
Season Grade: D
Seattle Seahawks
Week 9 Opponent: Los Angeles Chargers
Result: Lost 25-17
Sunday's loss to the Chargers hurts the Seahawks in more ways than one. The loss stalls a surge that had Seattle pushing into the playoff hunt. The Seahawks also saw running back Chris Carson aggravate his hip injury, leave the game and not return.
If Carson is forced to miss extended time, it will be a big loss for the running game.
Even with Carson leaving, the Seahawks were able to mount an effective rushing attack that totaled 154 yards. Consistency on offense, though, was lacking. The Seahawks had only four possessions that lasted at least eight plays. They also had three three-and-outs.
As Seahawks fans have become accustomed to, Russell Wilson led a late surge that brought Seattle within one score. Had he completed a pass on 1st-and-goal from the Chargers' 6-yard line as time expired, this one could have gone to overtime with a two-point conversion.
This was a close loss, but it's one that could have a massive impact on Seattle's season. Up next are the Rams and Packers.
Week 9 Grade: C-
Season Grade: C
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 9 Opponent: Carolina Panthers
Result: Lost 42-28
The Buccaneers offense does appear to be better with Ryan Fitzpatrick under center than it was with Jameis Winston. The problem is that Fitzpatrick still has a penchant for turnovers—he had two more picks against the Panthers—and this is a very one-dimensional team.
The Tampa Bay passing attack is as explosive as any you'll find in the league. However, there isn't much else for the Buccaneers to rest their hat on. The running game—which totaled 82 yards against Carolina—is average when it's at its best, and the defense is laughable.
Yes, Fitzpatrick engineered another near-comeback and pulled his team within a touchdown late. However, he had to, as the Buccaneers dug themselves into a 35-14 halftime hole. Asking the quarterback to bail out the team exclusively through the air is not a recipe for sustained success, and it's a big reason head coach Dirk Koetter is on the hot seat.
Fitzpatrick tossed another four touchdown passes, and the Buccaneers passing attack was again impressive. The rest of the team wasn't, however, and Tampa let another game slip away. At 3-5, it's time for Buccaneers ownership to start evaluating the front office and the roster for the future.
Week 9 Grade: D+
Season Grade: C-
Tennessee Titans
Week 9 Opponent: Dallas Cowboys
When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET
National TV: ESPN
Line (via OddsShark): DAL -4.5
Offensively, the Titans have been bad this season. They're scoring just 15.1 points per game (30th in the NFL) and are averaging a mere 173 passing yards per game (also 30th). However, Tennessee's defense—which is allowing 18.1 points per game—has kept Tennessee in most games.
The Titans are 3-4, but they have lost two games by one point. This is a competitive team, and it can get back into the AFC South race with a win over the Cowboys on Monday night.
Washington Redskins
Week 9 Opponent: Atlanta Falcons
Result: Lost 38-14
Well, so much for the Redskins taking a stranglehold on the NFC East. Washington had a chance to essentially do just that. With a win over the Falcons, they would have moved to 6-2 with winnable games against the Buccaneers and Texans on tap.
Washington fell flat against the Falcons instead.
The defense had been playing well coming in, but it struggled to contain Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley and the rest of the Atlanta offense. Considering the collection of talent the Falcons have there, this isn't too surprising. What is surprising is the fact that the Redskins offense couldn't find ways to counter.
Adrian Peterson averaged 1.9 yards per carry, and even with the Falcons focusing on shutting down the run, Alex Smith couldn't find ways to push the ball downfield.
Washington still has those winnable games coming up, and it needs to win them. Three consecutive divisional games follow.
Week 9 Grade: D
Season Grade: B-