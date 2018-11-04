Steve Smith Gave Old Panthers Playbook to Ravens Before 1st Matchup vs. Carolina

Don Wright/Associated Press

Former NFL wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. used resources he still had lying around from his days with the Carolina Panthers to help the Baltimore Ravens.

During Sunday's edition of Good Morning Football on the NFL Network, Smith said he left his old Panthers playbook in the locker room for his Ravens coaches and teammates to use at their discretion prior to a 2014 game:

Few players would have been more familiar with the Panthers' playbook at the time. Smith spent 13 seasons with the team from 2001-13 before joining the Ravens in 2014.

Based on the Ravens' 38-10 win in that game, there must have been a lot of Baltimore coaches and players who went through the playbook to know exactly what plays Panthers head coach Ron Rivera was going to run.