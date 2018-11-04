NFL Trade Rumors: Derrick Henry Shopped by Titans Before Trade Deadline

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans reportedly put running back Derrick Henry on the trade block before last week's deadline, according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen (h/t Mike B. Herndon of Music City Miracles), though they didn't find any takers.

With Dion Lewis playing well in his first season in Tennessee, the report wasn't a shock. Lewis has been the more complete and explosive back, rushing for 277 yards and a touchdown and adding 29 receptions for 199 yards.

In most respects, Lewis has outplayed Henry (273 rushing yards, one touchdown; six catches, 49 yards). Lewis has been more explosive, averaging 3.8 yards per carry compared to Henry's 3.3. He's also a bigger threat in the passing game. He's graded out marginally better, earning a 68.9 mark from Pro Football Focus (28th among running backs) to Henry's 68.4 (31st).

Henry, to his credit, acknowledged he needs to be better, per Teresa M. Walker of the Associated Press (h/t the Washington Post):

"We all know, you guys all know, if you're inconsistent in this league, they'll find somebody to replace you. So I feel like the biggest thing is just being consistent during everything that I do. Being efficient, finishing runs, being physical, running hard. Like I said, I stood in front of y'all and said all those things, but I don't feel like I've done those things."

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said he was thankful for Henry's honest appraisal.

"There are times if you look at yourself and say, 'Man, I could have done a better job.' I think that's what Derrick is doing," he said. "I appreciate that mentality from him. He can do more, and we all can do more."

Nonetheless, with the report that the Titans were willing to hear trade offers for Henry, it seems clear his role is diminishing. At the very least, Lewis is likely locked in place as the team's top backfield option.