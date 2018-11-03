Alex Bregman Shotguns Beer at Tailgate Before LSU vs. Alabama

Alex Bregman Shotguns Beer at Tailgate Before LSU vs. AlabamaNovember 3, 2018
Bob Levey/Getty Images
Alex Bregman is staying busy this offseason.
After he served as the guest picker for ESPN's College GameDay on Saturday morning, the Houston Astros third baseman and LSU alum posted an Instagram story that showed him shotgunning a beer prior to the Tigers' SEC tilt against Alabama in Baton Rouge, Louisiana:
Cameron @cameronchorens
The most legendary Instagram story I’ve ever seen. @ABREG_1 https://t.co/53Ceg6oQW1
A true five-tool player, Bregman has boundless versatility—on and off the diamond.
