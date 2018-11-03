Alex Bregman Shotguns Beer at Tailgate Before LSU vs. Alabama

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistNovember 3, 2018

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 16: Alex Bregman #2 of the Houston Astros reacts after hitting a single in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox during Game Three of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 16, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
Bob Levey/Getty Images

Alex Bregman is staying busy this offseason. 

After he served as the guest picker for ESPN's College GameDay on Saturday morning, the Houston Astros third baseman and LSU alum posted an Instagram story that showed him shotgunning a beer prior to the Tigers' SEC tilt against Alabama in Baton Rouge, Louisiana: 

A true five-tool player, Bregman has boundless versatility—on and off the diamond. 

