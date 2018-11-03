Nathan Peterman to Start vs. Bears; Derek Anderson Ruled Out with Concussion

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistNovember 3, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 21: Nathan Peterman #2 of the Buffalo Bills warms up before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 21, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Nathan Peterman will start his second game of the season Sunday when the Buffalo Bills welcome the Chicago Bears to New Era Field. 

The decision was made after Derek Anderson was ruled out because of a concussion. Rookie Josh Allen is still sidelined with a sprained right elbow. 

Peterman's first start of the season came in Buffalo's 47-3 Week 1 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. All told, he went 5-of-18 for 24 yards and two interceptions in the drubbing. 

Peterman then entered in relief of Allen during the Bills' 20-13 Week 6 loss to the Houston Texans. The second-year signal-caller threw his lone touchdown of the season, but he also tossed a pair of interceptions, including a game-sealing pick-six with 1:23 remaining in regulation.

For his career, the Pittsburgh product has completed 45.7 percent of his 81 passes for 360 yards, three touchdowns and nine interceptions. 

According to OddsShark, the Bears are 10-point favorites against a Bills team that has dropped its last three games. 

